Last night, local radio station WTTL-FM transformed into a winter wonderland, and flipped the switch, literally, to all Christmas music all the time. Enjoy the sounds of the season now through the New Year. WTTL-FM Broadcasting Vice President, Dale Thornhill joined Production Manager Trevor Rice, and the rest of the staff to ring in the holiday season on-air.
Madisonville city leaders spoke about the upcoming holidays and all of the family fun events that will be taking place throughout town this year. WTTL will be adding to this list with their annual toy drive and letters to Santa mailbox. Back for the second year, the “Santa” mailbox will be located outside of the station for drop off. All of the letters will be read on-air, on the day that the letter is received. Be sure to include your child’s name and hometown in the letter so WTTL can share their special list of requests for Santa.
The annual WTTL toy drive, which has been going on for more than 60 years, is already in gift-gathering mode. Due to COVID, there have been no fundraising opportunities this year, so donations in the way of check or toy are much needed. In years past families have been able to come and “shop” for the toys for their children, but this year will take a different approach. Parents and guardians are prompted to go onto the WTTL Facebook page to register their children, where all of the instructions will be listed on the page. Any child that is registered, ages 0-12, will be able to receive three brand new toys. Parents are instructed to list some of the child’s likes and interests so a ‘specialized toy box’ can be prepared prior to the toy drive. The toy drive event will take place December 11, at the Mtech Building. Upon arrival, families will give the names of their children and the specialized box that has been prepared will be delivered directly to your vehicle.
“Last year we had over 400 children,” Lori Pendley, WTTL Staff Member shared. “We try to shop local and keep all of our dollars here in Hopkins County. It is such a humbling experience and we look forward to keeping this tradition alive. I remember this when I was a little girl, and it is so great to be able to give back and help the kids of Hopkins County.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.