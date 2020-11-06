Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Thursday:
Courtney Whitsell, 31, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with careless driving and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance.
Rodney Pentecost, 50, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with first-degree arson, wanton endangerment, terroristic threatening and contempt of court.
Jeremy Hamby, 35, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with operating on a suspended license, buying or possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of a synthetic drug, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, two counts of failure to appear and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Zackarius Franklin, 27, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with three counts of first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, trafficking in synthetic drugs, trafficking in marijuana, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Dustin Strader, 24, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with fourth-degree assault and second-degree strangulation.
Jeremy Rainwater, 36, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with second-degree arson.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Thursday:
Calyn Meredith, 27, of Cecilia, was charged Monday with two counts of failure to appear.
Peyton Yates, 22, of Dixon, was charged Monday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
Jace Robinson, 22, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with fourth-degree assault and first-degree strangulation.
Destiny Oliver, 21, of Princeton, was charged Tuesday with failure to appear and non-payment of court costs.
Braxton Hester, 24, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with violation of KY EPO/DVO and probation violation.
Alvie Martin, 38, of Slaughters, was charged Thursday with first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree unlawful imprisonment and two counts of fourth-degree assault.
