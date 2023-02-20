Hopkins County Central eliminated Dawson Springs from the girls’ 7th District Tournament on Monday night, winning 65-40, to move onto face Madisonville-North Hopkins on Thursday.
The Lady Panthers kept the game close in the opening quarter, keeping the regulars season district champs within five points at 13-8.
In the second quarter Lady Panther Abby Ward drilled two triples to lead Dawson to 10 points, but that wasn’t enough to contain the Lady Storm any longer. Central outscored the competition 22-10 in the period to take a 35-18 lead into the locker room. In the closing moments of the first half, play was stopped as Lady Storm senior Brooklyn Clark shot her way into the history books by reaching the 2,000 point club (see STORY).
Coming back in the second half Lady Panthers Abby Ward and Gracie Harper knocked down a couple shots from behind the arc to lead Dawson to nine points, butt he Lady Storms offense went on another scoring spree, putting up 21 points as Central took a 56-27 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Panthers bright spot on the night came in the fourth quarter, when they outscored the Lady Storm 13-9, but the earlier deficit was too much to erase. Central took the 65-40 win to advance to the district championship on Thursday.
Abby Ward led the Lady Panthers with 17 points, Macy Drennan had nine, Gracie Harper finished with seven points, whole Natalee Oldham finished with three, Audrey McCoy and Maddie Back both finished with two points. With the loss the Dawson Springs Lady Panthers finish the season with a 7-20 record.
Brooklyn Clark led the Lady Storm with 24 points, Lillie Whitaker-Greer had 12 points, Mercy Sutton finished with 11, Emile Jones had six, Calajia Mason finished with five, Tyah White and Kenzleigh Harrison both finished with two points each.
With the Win the Lady Storm move to 21-8 on the season and will face the Madisonville-North Hopkins Lady Maroons for the third time this year in the District Championship on Thursday at Hopkins County Central.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.