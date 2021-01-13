As vaccinations for school personnel began Tuesday across Hopkins County, the school board continued to move forward with a plan for in-person classes in the district.
At Monday’s board meeting, a return to hybrid learning on Tuesday, Jan. 19 was discussed.
Staff who wanted the vaccine at the Hopkins County Central Office were vaccinated on Monday, and five schools followed Tuesday. The rest of the district’s schools are being offered vaccinations on Thursday and Friday of this week.
“We have about 49% of our faculty and staff that are going to take the vaccine,” said Hopkins County Schools Supt. Dr. Deanna Ashby.
Ashby said she feels the district is headed in the right direction as in-preson learning nears.
Assistant Supt. Marty Cline updated the board on winter sports with contests in the district having already started. He asked the board to approve power lifting to start on Tuesday, Jan. 19 since it is considered a winter sport.
“Neighboring districts are following a method of when they go back to their hybrid or in-person instruction is when they plan on putting the workouts together for power lifting,” said Cline.
Spring sports are allowing preseason conditioning and continue to follow the guidelines of operating with 10 players and a coach or nine players and two coaches. The KHSAA Board of Control will meet on Thursday, Jan. 21 and the school board will decided to revisit the topic of sports at that time.
The Hopkins County Health Department announced on Tuesday there were 42 new COVID-19 cases in Hopkins County with 1,156 active COVID-19 cases. There have been 111 COVID-19 related deaths and 1,965 people have recovered.
On Monday, Hopkins County Schools reported they had 22 student positive COVID-19 cases and 11 staff positive COVID-19 cases. The elementary schools had 14 cases, middle schools had seven, high schools had 10 and district-wide there were two reported cases.
In other news from Monday’s meeting, the school board:
• approved invoice payments to Sherman Carter Barnhart Architects PLLC in the amount of $172,108.40 for services on the new Hanson Elementary School and two invoice payments to Downey Construction in the amount of $118,591.97 and $68,419 for the Browning Springs Middle School Fieldhouse and Bus Driver Training Center.
• approved the base bid and contractor agreement for the James Madison Middle School Cooling Tower Replacement bid to Mechanical Consultant, Inc.
• approved the sale and use of revenue bonds to be used for the construction of the new Hanson Elementary School.
• approved the traditional calendar and variable calendar for the 2021-2022 school year.
• presented the #LionChaser/#GiantSlayer award to Pride Elementary for being recognized at one of Kentucky’s Shine Bright Schools.
• approved a school grant for the Hopkins County Community and Technical College for a Samsung Solve for Tomorrow grant in an undetermined amount to be used for app development and marketing equipment.
The Hopkins County School Board will meet for a special called meeting to discuss replacement school board member applications at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21 at the Hopkins County Community and Technical College. The board’s next regularly scheduled meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at the HCCTC.
