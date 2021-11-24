How will you be spending the biggest shopping day of the year?
For millions of people around the country, Black Friday is the time to do some Christmas shopping, even before the last of Thanksgiving leftovers are gone. If you fall into this category and want to kick off the unofficial start to the bustling holiday shopping season but want to avoid some of the larger lines, shopping small may be the way to go.
Venue 42408 in Dawson Springs, normally a venue that is available for folks looking to host parties, will be posting a special Pop-Up Shoppe event beginning as early as Thanksgiving night at 8 p.m., and continuing all weekend long from noon to 9 p.m.
Whether you are looking for a custom hand-crafted gift or simply window shopping, organizers hope there is something for everyone at this holiday event.
Some of the vendors that you can expect to see:
Mark Wayne Adams Books: where you can browse many award-winning books from bedtime to 8th grade level. Author/Illustrator Adams will be available to autograph books to readers on your gift list.
Artistry by Bella Company: this is an exclusive clothing line that began with a pair of jeans that didn’t fit. Shoppers can expect to find unique clothing, ocean inspired attire, or you can request her to create something special that you will love.
Quilts by Miss Mary: Miss Mary is a former librarian who turned to her love of quilting. She has an array of handcrafted items from quilt tops to completed quilts and more.
The pop-up event will take place at 103 East Railroad Avenue in Dawson Springs.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.