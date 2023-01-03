A Madisonville man was charged early Tuesday morning after police say he fired multiple shots from a shotgun and a handgun at his residence on Spence Avenue.
Police say that at around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, authorities were alerted to a man screaming and firing multiple gunshots at a duplex located on Spence Avenue. Upon arrival they found Donald Dennis, 55 of Madisonville, standing outside the residence screaming about unknown individuals who had entered his home and were attempting to kill him.
