The Hopkins County Family YMCA will be ringing in the new year with one final workout on December 31, at 8:45a.m.
Angela Carter, Director of Community Health for the Hopkins County Family YMCA, said this is the first year hosting this event and they are looking forward to a fun morning.
“Our ‘Neon New Years Eve’ wellness event will feature eight of our group exercise classes, facility tours, meet the trainer, Personal Trainer, Colten Durrance, chair massages by Katie Miller, samples from Outer Limits Nutrition, healthy snacks and recipes and participants can stop by the Uptown Girls digital photo booth to snap a pic of their final workout in 2022.”
Now is the time to get that last sweat session in before the new year. The staff wanted to offer something fun for the community as well as promoting health and wellness as we enter 2023.
According to Carter, starting or increasing exercise is a popular new years resolution and they want to showcase the many ways they have to help individuals meet those wellness goals in 2023. Research shows that regular physical activity can reduce anxiety, lower blood pressure, improve sleep quality and promote overall wellness.
The YMCA has many avenues to help promote increased wellness-we offer over 40 live group exercise classes each week, a virtual studio for members to enjoy Les Mills workouts on their own schedule, fully equipped wellness center for cardio and strength training, plus a basketball gym with two pickleball courts, racquetball court and a pool that is accessible year round.
New members or members just wanting a little extra help with personalizing their workout regime can schedule a free appointment with one of our Healthy Living Advocates to learn how to safely and effectively use all of the equipment in our facility. We also have a personal trainer on staff who is ready to help members meet their personal fitness goals in 2023.
The Neon New Years Event is free to the community and the first 25 who call and RSVP will receive a goodie bag upon entry. Individuals are encouraged to wear their brightest colors and grab a glow stick or two when they arrive.
“We will have joining specials for new members-no joining fee and 50% off of the month of January-and Y Bucks for current members that can be used for upcoming programs,” Carter said. “A full list of classes with schedule is available on our Facebook page.”
Child watch will be open for any child under the age of 12, so feel free to bring the entire family for a fun morning.
