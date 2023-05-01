The Madisonville Tourism Advisory Board met in a special called meeting last night in the mayor’s conference room at the Madisonville city building, approving $170,000 in proposed upgrades to the Madisonville City Park.
Included in the proposed upgrades was the paving of the walking trail at the park, purchasing a pair of fountains for the lakes at the park and purchase of a new power pedestal to extend electric service into areas of the city park that are currently not served.
The largest of the proposals is the paving of the walking trails at the park, with a proposed cost of around $100,000. City officials say the current dirt/gravel trail has several areas that is plagues by flooding and washouts and has to constantly be repaired.
The paving plan would include tiling the areas that have frequent water issues. It would also create a wider pathway that is more accessible to the public. The planned path would be five feet wide and handicap/stroller accessible.
Mayor Kevin Cotton said that he hopes the trail paving is completed in advance of this year’s 4th Fest and Praise in the Park at the end of June.
That $100,000 price tag includes materials to improve the road bed, tile and labor. Scotty’s Paving and Stone could be hired to complete the job without the city having to bid the job out, since they hold the current state paving contract. If Scotty’s is unable to take on the job, the city would have to bid out the project, which could potentially increase the cost.
The tourism board is also looking to purchase a pair of lighted decorative water fountains to help beautify the park’s lakes. These would come with a price tag of about $16,000 each, and would have multiple nozzles to alter the display.
Officials say that the fountains would also help reduce the amount of algae in the lake by creating more movement in the water.
Finally, the board is looking to install a power pedestal near the picnic pavilion in the wooded area at the south lake. City officials say that this picnic area is the largest pavilion at the park, but currently does not have electrical service. The estimated cost of the power pedestal is $51,000.
Mayor Cotton also suggested that the board could look into transitioning Elmer Kelley Field from a dirt infield to a turf infield. He said he recently visited a baseball field in Prestonberg, KY where a turf infield had recently been installed. Board members asked Cotton to get them more information to be discussed at their next meeting.
Board members discussed holding their next meeting, on June 8, at the city park so members can inspect the work being done in person. It was also suggested that the board could look at moving their regular scheduled meeting from the third Thursday of each month to the first or third Monday, following the Madisonville City Council Meeting. They were unable to vote on the move due to the item not being on the special called meeting agenda.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.