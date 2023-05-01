The Madisonville Tourism Advisory Board met in a special called meeting last night in the mayor’s conference room at the Madisonville city building, approving $170,000 in proposed upgrades to the Madisonville City Park.

Included in the proposed upgrades was the paving of the walking trail at the park, purchasing a pair of fountains for the lakes at the park and purchase of a new power pedestal to extend electric service into areas of the city park that are currently not served.

