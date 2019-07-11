Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Wednesday:
• Tyriek L. Palmer, 19, of Earlington was charged on Monday with unlawful transactions with a minor and wanton endangerment first-degree.
• Melissa Johnson, 28, of Madisonville was charged on Tuesday with theft by unlawful taking or disposition all others $500 or more but under $10,000.
• William C. Cullen, 51, of Owensboro was charged on Tuesday with failure to appear on a Warren County warrant.
• Franklin K. Suttle, 18, of Madisonville was charged on Monday with criminal mischief first-degree on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Jacob T. McKinney, 21, of Princeton was charged on Monday with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Benjamin S. Guy, 22, of Nebo was charged on Wednesday with operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked license.
• Jolois F. Hill, 44, of Mortons Gap was charged on Wednesday with contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Michael J. Oldham, 42, of Madisonville was charged on Tuesday with alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offense.
Hopkins County Sheriff's Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office released the following reports Wednesday:
• Kristen N. Rudd, 38, of Dawson Springs was charged with assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence).
• Shawn D. Rudd, 41, of Dawson Springs was charged with assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence).
