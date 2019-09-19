Blue earns CMC designation
Madisonville City Clerk Kim Blue has earned the designation of Certified Municipal Clerk, which is awarded by the International Institute of Municipal Clerks. IIMC grants the CMC designation only to those municipal clerks who complete demanding education requirements and who have a record of significant contributions to their local government, their community and state. International Institute of Municipal Clerks was founded in 1947 and has 14,000 members throughout the United States, Canada and 15 other countries.
McFarland joins Independence Bank
Tom McFarland has joined Independence Bank as the senior vice president, corporate banking officer. McFarland comes to Independence Bank with over 23 years of banking experience, including his most recent role as chief operating officer at a financial institution in Madisonville. A lifelong resident of Henderson, Tom is a graduate of the University of Evansville and is actively involved as a Rotarian and with the Finance Committee and Parrish Council at St. Augustine Church in Reed.
Baptist welcomes Krupinski
Roxanne Krupinski, APRN, WHNP, has joined Baptist Health Medical Group Women's Care in Madisonville. Krupinski earned a bachelor's degree in nursing from the University of Northern Colorado and a master's degree in nursing, women's health nurse practitioner, from the University of South Alabama. She is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and the Nurse Practitioners in Women's Health. Krupinski joins Dr. Sarah Fisher, Dr. Thomas Neely, Dr. Christopher Squires, Dr. Abigail Weisenburger, Leslie Cook, APRN, and Alyssa Stubblefield, APRN.
Editor's Note: To submit a business brief for consideration, please email Jon Garrett at jgarrett@the-messenger.com. Please include a headshot of the individual and information related to the hiring or promotion, including any pertinent background details on the person or business.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.