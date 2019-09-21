A joint investigation between multiple police agencies that dates back to spring has resulted in four men being charged and three men arrested Thursday following the seizure of a large quantity of drugs, cash and guns, among other items, according to a police report.
Included among the charges each man faces is an "engaging in organized crime" charge, the report indicates.
At around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, police say they arrested James Gibson, 29, and Joshua Betar, 36, both of Madisonville. The report says that detectives have used confidential informants to "purchase large amounts of synthetic cannabinoids and powder/chemical from both Gibson and Betar."
As part of the investigation, detectives say they learned Gibson was using Betar to "distribute his product to numerous individuals, including Zach Massey, 24, of Nortonville and Kenneth Vannoy, 36, of Madisonville.
Detectives say they seized around 820 grams of possible synthetic powder/chemical, digital scales, a large sum of cash, 14 firearms, including one stolen gun, and items detailing drug activity from Gibson's home.
The 820 grams of powder would create more than 100 pounds of synthetic cannabinoids, according to the report. Police additionally seized vehicles from Betar, Gibson and Massey. The three were taken to Hopkins County Jail. Vannoy was already in jail and is now facing additional charges as a result of the investigation, police said.
Gibson was charged with three counts of trafficking in synthetic drugs (firearm enhanced), engaging in organized crime, receiving stolen property (firearm) and first- and third-degree possession of a controlled substance. He was being held on a $30,000 cash bond.
Betar was charged with three counts of trafficking in synthetic drugs and engaging in organized crime. He was released from jail after his bond of $10,000 cash was posted today.
Massey was charged with three counts of trafficking in synthetic drugs and engaging in organized crime. He was released from jail today after his $6,000 cash bond was posted.
Vannoy has also been charged with engaging in organized crime. His bond was currently listed at $10,000 cash.
Police have indicated the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are likely.
The Madisonville-Hopkins County Vice Narcotics Unit was joined by the Kentucky State Police Drug Enforcement/Special Investigations West in this investigation. The Drug Enforcement Agency, Madisonville Police Department and Hopkins County Sheriff's Office also assisted.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.