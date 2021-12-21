With COVID-19 still around and communities recovering from the tornadoes, the Hopkins County School system is taking its students’ mental health very seriously, adding an additional full-time mental health counselor that will spend time in all the schools across the district.
Dr. Andy Belcher, director of assessment, said the school district did receive a grant through the Kentucky Center for School Safety to hire either a counselor, a social worker, or a school psychologist.
“Our goal is to help students be successful and mental health can sometimes be a great barrier to a student’s success in school,” he said.
He said the school district wants to make sure students are coming to school ready to learn, and mental health is essential to students’ success. Part of making sure students succeed is making sure their social and emotional problems are met.
“We just want to provide school-based services so that kids that need guidance or someone to talk to or someone to help work through problems is there at school,” said Belcher.
The school district received the same grant in the summer of 2020, which provided two part-time guidance counselors to help students’ mental health. He said they are not contracted to one specific school, but visit all the schools in the district.
The grant was renewed this year, and the school board decided to hire a full-time position along with the two part-time positions.
“We just see a need to provide even more services. That is why we decided to move to a full-time position as well,” said Belcher. “The two retired counselors will still see their students and still provide services to those young people, but in addition to those retired counselors, we are adding this full-time position as well.”
He said there is still a Mountain Comprehensive counselor at each school in the district. The two part-time and the new full-time counselor will be in addition to the Mountain Comp.
“We are very blessed to have Mountain Comp in each of our buildings, but the two are not connected,” said Belcher.
The goal is to have someone hired by the time school starts back in January, and that person will finish out the rest of the school year. He said whether that counselor position stays will depend on if the grant gets renewed again.
The position is on the Hopkins County Schools district website, so anyone interested can apply there. Visit, https://www.hopkins.kyschools.us/, and click the job opportunities tab under Our District tab.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.