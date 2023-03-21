HCS 1

Hopkins County Schools Superintendent Amy Smith, left, and School Board Chairman, Shannon Embry, center, listen with the rest of the board as school board attorney Keith Cartwright explains a section of the agenda at Monday night’s meeting.

 Jodi Camp/The Messenger

The main item on the agenda at Monday night’s meeting of the Hopkins County School Board was litigation.

The school board approved the motion to have HCS Superintendent Amy Smith execute a settlement letter and a release of all claims involving the school district litigation and claims with JUUL Labs, Inc.

