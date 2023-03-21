The main item on the agenda at Monday night’s meeting of the Hopkins County School Board was litigation.
The school board approved the motion to have HCS Superintendent Amy Smith execute a settlement letter and a release of all claims involving the school district litigation and claims with JUUL Labs, Inc.
School board attorney Keith Cartwright said this suit is part of a large nationwide law suit being settled by the e-cigarette manufacturer.
“There is a settlement nationwide, and Hopkins County is settling into it,” he said. “We are just including us in the settlement with all the districts (in Kentucky).”
Cartwright said he is not directly involved in the litigation. There is another firm that is handling the litigation for school districts nationwide.
In December Juul reached a similar agreement for between $1.2 and $1.7 billion with 10,000 plaintiffs in 5,000 cases in California.
Along with giving the superintendent authorization in the JUUL Labs litigation, the school board authorized Smith to take the necessary steps to support the Council for Better Education, Inc.
The CBE filed a lawsuit against the Kentucky Department of Education over House Bill 9 in January 2023.
The council is challenging the constitutionality of the tax credits in the Kentucky House Bill. The bill would give public school funding to private institutions and require two pilot charter school programs to be launched in Kentucky. Currently, there are no charter schools in the state.
The bill was introduced to the house in March 2022 and passed that month before moving to the Kentucky Senate. It passed in the senate in late March but was vetoed by the Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear in April 2022. The house and senate overrode the veto, and the bill was signed by the Speaker of the House and the President of the Senate before being delivered to the Secretary of State.
The school board gave the superintendent permission to support the council in its legal challenges, including the payment of appropriate dues or assessments related to the school district’s membership in CBE.
In other news, the school board:
along with Representative Wade Williams presented recognition awards to the Family of Bobby Fox, Hopkins County Central High School Ag teacher Ben Prevett, Madisonville North Hopkins High School boys soccer coach Christakis Agisilaou “Coach Dockey”, North football coach Chris Price, North volleyball coach Cindy Fliehman, and North track/cross country coach Jeremy Gobin.
approved several agreements for projects on Southside Elementary and the high school auxiliary gyms.
approved payment invoices to A&K Construction in the amount of $374,093.09 for construction on the new Hanson Elementary School and to Sherman Carter Barnhart Architects for $95,550 for services on the Southside Elementary School renovation and addition.
approved a Ricoh copier lease agreement with Hanson Elementary.
approved the purchase of a copier for the bus garage and service agreement.
The next meeting of the Hopkins County School Board will be at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, April 17 at the Central Administration Office.
