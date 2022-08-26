A video circulating on social media allegedly shows recently arrested Madisonville-North Hopkins High School English teacher Brandon Poole laughing as he shows students in his class an animated video titled “Shrek is Love, Shrek is Life” on the room’s smart board for everyone to see.
The incident was reportedly recorded by an unnamed student in the classroom.
According to court documents acquired by The Messenger, Madisonville Police say Poole admitted in an interview to showing the video to students in his classroom last week.
According to the complaint warrant issued by police, Poole admitted to searching for the video on his work computer, then displayed it to the 11 students — ranging from ages 14 to 17 — in his classroom.
The video features an animated 9-year-old boy who states “I pray to Shrek each night before bed.” In the video, the popular DreamWorks cartoon character sodomizes the child. Although both characters appear fully clothed, the narrator describes the sexual activity in detail, including references to pain from “tearing.”
The video was posted to social media on a Facebook page also named “Shrek is love, Shrek is life.” The page is dedicated to the “great Ogrelord that is Shrek.”
In the affidavit, police say that Poole blamed his decision to play the video for his underage students on pain from kidney stones. He also allegedly told police he had seen the video while in college and described it as “funny.”
In the interview, police say that he agreed the video was inappropriate and that it now “makes his stomach hurt when he watches it.” He also told police, according to the document, that he would be mad if the video had been played in a classroom when his children were present.
Poole appeared in court Tuesday to face 11 charges of distributing obscene material to minors, a class A misdemeanor, punishable by 90 days to one year in prison and a fine of up to $500.
He is scheduled to appear in court again on Sept. 7.
