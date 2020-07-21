The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a Madisonville man who has become “Facebook famous” for allegedly breaking into cars and stealing from homes, according to a news release from the department.
Joshua D. Glanden, 21, Madisonville, was arrested Sunday morning in connection with multiple thefts in the Grapevine and south Madisonville areas, the release states.
“Glanden has been the subject of several Facebook post(s) in recent weeks with him seen on some surveillance video footage trespassing and entering unlocked vehicles during daylight hours,” said Major Charles Young of the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department.
In some of the footage, Glanden can be seen wearing a disposable medical mask and gloves.
Police were alerted Sunday morning that Glanden was home, and deputies went to Highland Avenue and searched the residence. According to the release, he was found with drugs and stolen items.
Glanden was charged with second-degree burglary, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), as well as failure to appear on a Hopkins County bench warrant.
Young urges citizens to lock their vehicles and to contact the sheriff’s department at 270-821-5661 if they had items stolen.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.