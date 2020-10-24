Hopkins County Schools will return to in-person hybrid learning as planned on Monday.
Before fall break, it was decided that two weeks of Non-Traditional Instruction would occur following the break to allow for a potential increase in COVID-19 cases. At the Oct. 12 school board meeting, it was recommended that the schools return to the hybrid model as planned.
“We are still abiding by all the regulations that we have to have for in-person classes during COVID-19,” said Marty Cline, an assistant superintendent for Hopkins County Schools. “We would like to think that with our continuing relationship, that we have a good understanding of the best ways to mitigate some of the challenges that are presented with COVID-19 for our kids to be able to return to the classroom.”
The schools will still be implementing cleaning protocols, sanitizing, social distancing, requiring masks and minimizing the number of students in each classroom as recommended by the state.
Amy Smith, an assistant superintendent for Hopkins County Schools, said the board members are working closely with the Hopkins County Health Department to maintain the safety of the students and staff.
Smith said returning to in-person learning is the priority for the school system so teachers and students can have face-to-face time and consistency.
“We want to monitor their physical health, their mental health. There are layers of this that they need supported, not just instructional,” said Smith.
As of now, the school system does not plan on transitioning into NTI’s again for Thanksgiving break, but is not ruling out the possibility.
“These are fluid situations and we can’t anticipate what the future might bring,” said Cline. “We just have to navigate it as best we can. None of us have ever worked through a pandemic before, and we are trying to do the best we can with the information we are provide.”
Smith said following two weeks of NTI’s, teachers are excited to have the students back in their classrooms.
