Many attractions entice Hopkins County residents to visit Nashville. But can Nashville residents be enticed in the other direction?
The Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission plans to try. It voted Monday to rent booth space at the Southern Women’s Show in Nashville during the last weekend of March.
“I’ve been thinking about ways in which we could market ourselves, different than anything we’ve done,” Tourism Director Tricia Noel said.
The website for the Women’s Show says it will have “hundreds of boutiques and pop-up shops” with everything from fashions and “trendy jewelry” to gourmet treats from “top chefs.” Organizers told Noel that the show receives at least 30,000 visitors over four days.
Noel said the show also will have a travel section.
“Several people in the state of Kentucky have gone,” she added.
Noel believes Hopkins County now has “tools in our tool box” to attract Tennessee travelers. She listed the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts, the Friday Night Live concert series and Mahr Park Arboretum as examples.
Noel said one possible perk could be a drawing for a travel package, including tickets to the Martina McBride concert at the Glema Center on Saturday, April 25. There’s only one problem with that: all the public tickets are gone.
“That show already is sold out — in three days,” Noel revealed. Not even StubHub and Seats.com had any to offer Monday.
Madisonville’s booth will cost $1,300. Carpeting and other amenities could add another $200, Noel said.
“It’s a great opportunity to see how it works,” commission chair Keith Cartwright said. “It’s a great market to try this.”
In other news from the tourist and convention commission Monday:
• Noel revealed Hall of Fame group Karen Peck and New River will be part of this year’s Gospel Music Extravaganza on Friday, Sept. 11. The event is moving this year to Grapevine Baptist Church. The commission voted to provide $5,000 in support.
• Noel displayed cards promoting “20 things to do in Hopkins County in 2020.” They range from the Big Mad Chair to “Kentucky’s smallest Historic District” in downtown Hanson.
• Senator Mitch McConnell’s media account on Twitter mentioned Hopkins County in a series of seven tweets Friday.
The items mentioned included a $250,000 federal grant for the Madisonville Police Department.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.