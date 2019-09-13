A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to close a section of KY 70/Beulah Road west of Madisonville in Hopkins County starting Monday, Sept. 23. This start date reflects a change due to the contractor attempting to complete work on bridges at other locations, according to a spokesman with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
KY 70/Beulah Road will be closed at mile point 13.467 just east of the Richland community to allow construction of a new bridge over Sugar Creek. This closure is expected to be in place for about 50 days. That puts the target completion date around Nov 15.
There will be a marked detour via KY 1337, KY 112, and U.S. 41 through Earlington. Trucks are discouraged from using this detour and advised to seek another appropriate detour route.
Approximately 2,300 vehicles travel this section of KY 70/Beulah Road in an average day. Ragle, Inc, is the prime contractor on a $2.2 million group contract that includes replacement of 3 bridges. This project is part of the Bridging Kentucky Program which seeks to replace or rehabilitate 1,000 critical bridges over about six years. For more information, go to www.bridgingkentucky.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.