Madisonville, KY (42431)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain this afternoon. High 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain and wind. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.