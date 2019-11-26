Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Monday:
• Gregory A. Brown, 34, of Madisonville was charged Friday with contempt of court in Hopkins County.
• Michael Childs, 20, Madisonville was charged Saturday with public intoxication and third degree criminal trespassing.
• Samantha Dunlap, 36, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with contempt of court in Hopkins County.
• Ashley Freyer, 35, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with public intoxication and second degree disorderly conduct.
• William Freyer, 22, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with public intoxication and second degree disorderly conduct.
• Holly James, 28, of Murray was charged Saturday with third degree burglary.
• Jamie James, 37, of Mortons Gap was charged Friday with contempt of court in Hopkins County.
• Yolanda Kimbrew, 37, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with two counts of contempt of court in Hopkins County.
• Shelly Madison, 47, of Madisonville was charged Friday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Timothy Maypray Sr., 59, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with contempt of court in Hopkins County.
• Cyrus Pettus, 63, of Madisonville was charged Friday with two counts of violating a protective order.
• Paris Phipps, 27, of Madisonville was charged Monday with harassment by physical contact and first degree criminal trespass.
• Frank Singleton, 26, of Clarksdale, Tennessee was charged Friday with non-payment of court costs/fines in Caldwell County.
• Jason Skaggs, 32, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with violating a protective order.
Hopkins County Sheriff's Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office released the following reports Monday:
• Cheryl N. Brewer, 33, of Earlington was charged Saturday with public intoxication and menacing.
• Gregory Ezell, 32, of Madisonville was charged Friday with theft by unlawful taking/shoplifting.
• Donna N. Gibson, 29, of Earlington was charged Saturday with public intoxication.
• Phillip A. Nichols, 42, of Mortons Gap was charged Saturday with two counts of fourth degree assault, theft by deception/cold checks and resisting arrest.
• James Todd, 35, of Earlington was charged Saturday with first degree possession of a controlled substance, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
Clarification
A man arrested by the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office Thursday and mentioned in Friday's Messenger is Kevin Dale Hancock, 43, of Earlington. No other Kevin Hancock in Hopkins County is under arrest.
