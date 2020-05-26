A former Madisonville North Hopkins High School agriculture teacher has been hired as the new director of secondary instruction for the Hopkins school district.
Having most recently served as the principal for Webster County Area Career and Technology Center, Alania Lancaster said her experience as both an ag teacher and a principal has prepared her for her new role.
“An agriculture teacher is way more than what’s just in the classroom. We are managers of greenhouses or managers of students in the shop and the classroom,” she said. “We take field trips. We are travel agents. We plan things for students to go on leadership trips. No better job prepares you to be a principal, I think, than an agriculture teacher because of all the facets that it puts together.”
Because of that experience, Lancaster said she feels prepared for the challenges that await in her new role.
“You’re dealing with budgets, you’re dealing with discipline, you’re somebody’s mentor,” she said. “It’s always a revolving door every day.”
While she was a principal, Lancaster said she learned the importance and how to prepare students for their next phase in life.
“That also prepared me for this job of working with career readiness, transition readiness and getting students ready to go to the next step in life outside of high school,” Lancaster said. “I’m most excited about the mentoring and collaboration with people who are also passionate bout having students ready for that next step.”
Lancaster said Hopkins County has been on top of using technology and virtual learning, which is a positive for helping prepare students for life after high school.
“Having the ability to do video conferences, I think we’re leaps and bounds ahead of some schools that had no idea how to handle or approach it because they have already used nontraditional instruction, which gives us a leg up for the start of the next year,” she said. “But, you don’t really know how to approach any of it. I think it’s hard because our students and all of us are social people, and we’re missing our social interaction.”
District Sup. Dr. Deanna Ashby said when she was principal at North, she hired Lancaster and described her as high octane.
“She is a dynamic teacher, full of energy. She goes after it,” she said. “I’m so very excited that she’s coming back to Hopkins County to be with us because I know she will bring a lot of great ideas and a completely different perspective to the director of secondary with all of her background with career and tech.”
Lancaster, who is originally from Princeton, said she is excited about coming back to Hopkins County.
“This position drew me back to Hopkins County because of the love I have for it,” she said. “In a way, this place feels like home, and the support the community and that the staff in Hopkins County has been for me. And now to be able to give that support means a lot.”
Lancaster earned a bachelor’s degree in agriculture business and education, along with master’s degrees in agricultural science and education, all from Murray State University.
