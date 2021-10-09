The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Friday:
Christopher Alfred, 28, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with two counts of failure to appear.
Samantha Chapman, 35, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with public intoxication.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Friday:
Alexis Massey, 25, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with alcohol intoxication in a public place.
Jimmie Jones, 55, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with public intoxication of a controlled substance.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.