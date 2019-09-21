FRANKFORT -- Republican Daniel Cameron holds a substantial lead in campaign fundraising over Democrat Greg Stumbo in their closely watched race for Kentucky attorney general.
The latest campaign finance reports filed by the candidates with the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance show Cameron, a Louisville attorney who is making his first bid for public office, more than doubling money raised by Stumbo of Prestonsburg, who held the office from 2004 to 2008 and is a former speaker of the state House.
As of Sept. 6, Cameron's campaign had raised $569,197 compared to $227,915 for Stumbo.
Stumbo had spent $140,036 and showed an ending balance of $240,015. He started the fall campaign with more than $152,000 left over from his spring primary campaign, where he was unopposed.
Cameron reported spending $88,718 with a balance of $480,476..
Even though Cameron is a political newcomer, he has "an enormous advantage" over Stumbo in attracting campaign funds because he is "backed by the people in power and they can steer a lot of money his way -- money to his campaign and money spent by outside groups on him," said political consultant Danny Briscoe of Louisville.
Cameron has the support of U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Louisville and Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin. Cameron provided legal counsel for McConnell in Washington.
Briscoe said he heard early in this race that "Republicans will raise whatever it takes to be sure Stumbo is not attorney general again."
As the state's chief law enforcement official, Stumbo headed an investigation into the hiring practices of Republican Gov. Ernie Fletcher which resulted in the indictment of Fletcher and many of his aides. The governor pardoned his aides and the charges against him were dismissed by agreement with prosecutors.
The race between Stumbo and Cameron has been nasty.
It took another turn Tuesday when Joseph L. Jackson, a retired union member from Louisville, filed a lawsuit in Jefferson Circuit Court, claiming Cameron's name should be removed from the Nov. 5 election ballot because he does not have the eight years of experience as a "practicing attorney" the Kentucky Constitution requires for the office.
The Cameron campaign said he is legally qualified and blamed Stumbo for the lawsuit. Stumbo said he did not file the suit but considers it a legitimate question for the courts to decide.
"The voters are tired of Greg Stumbo and his brand of politics," said Nicholas Weinstein, Cameron's campaign manager. "They want someone who will move past the petty politics of the past and are ready for an attorney general who will represent them with integrity and respect for their values."
Stumbo expressed confidence that his campaign will have enough money and criticized Cameron's campaign funding.
"We have not accepted the blood money from opioid manufacturers and distributors like my opponent has, and I call on him to return that money," Stumbo said.
He claimed that drug maker Purdue Pharma "alone donated half a million to my opponent's campaign all while Kentuckians are hurting directly at their hands."
Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, and other pharmacy companies have not donated directly to Cameron, but they have given to the Republican Attorneys General Association.
The Herald-Leader reported earlier this month that the Republican group is spending $3.25 million for television advertisements in Kentucky.
NBC News reported Sept. 10 that both the Republican Attorneys General Association and the Democratic Attorneys General Association have hundreds of thousands of dollars from drug manufacturers. It said RAGA got $385,000 from them in the first six months of 2019 and DAGA got $365,000.
Cameron said his campaign has no coordination with these outside groups, that it has never accepted money from opioid manufacturers or distributors, and that he will go after drug manufacturers who have caused problems in Kentucky.
Stumbo said he told DAGA "that I would not allow any drug money to be used for my campaign. He (Cameron) could have done similarly and instructed them to not take that money, yet he did not."
Contributors to Cameron's campaign included $1,000 from Terry Car-mack, McConnell's state director, and $250 from Blake Brickman, Bevin's chief of staff.
Stumbo's contributors included $1,000 from Covington Mayor Joe Meyer and $2,000 each from Kentucky Educator's PAC and Better Schools Kentucky PAC.
The latest campaign finance reports showed Stumbo received $24,800 from political action committees and Cameron $47,500.
14-year-old charged with 4 counts of arson
by The Messenger-Inquirer
The Daviess County Sheriff's Department charged a 14-year-old boy Thursday with four counts of first-degree arson, according to a news release.
One count involved a fire set in a boys' restroom at Daviess County High School on Thursday.
The other three involved fires set at three homes in the 3900 block of Kentucky 764 on Aug. 14, Aug. 17 and Aug. 18, the sheriff's department said.
The boy was released to his parents until his appearance in Daviess County Juvenile Court, the news release said.
On Friday, Damon Fleming, the director of Student Services at Daviess County Public Schools, released the following statement:
"The safety and security of our students and staff are always a priority of Daviess County Public Schools. This morning there is a report the arrest of an individual who is facing charges of arson in the Daviess County Community. On Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, there was a piece of burnt paper found in a boys' restroom at Daviess County High School. The students, staff, and the schools were never in danger. There were no injuries to anyone nor any property damage to Daviess County High School as a result of the burnt piece of paper.
There was never an active fire scene at Daviess County High School and no fire department response was necessary for the burnt piece of paper.
Investigation by school administrators and the School Resource Officer led to the identity of the person responsible for the burnt piece of paper. This investigation led to information of interest to the Daviess County Sheriff's Office. The investigation by school administrators and the Daviess County
Sheriff's Office is another example of our partnership and shared commitment to the safety and security of our students and our community."
Police: Woman told 3-year-old he could play in yard while she showered; instead, he wandered off
by the Kentucky New Era
A woman was arrested around 11:10 a.m. Monday while at a home on Buckley Drive for child abuse while babysitting, according to a Hopkinsville Police Department report.
Officers received a call that a 3-year-old child was found alone at the Sonic Drive-In parking lot on West Seventh Street and had been taken to the Christian County Sheriff's Office.
The 3-year-old was able to take officers back to the home on Buckley Drive, the report stated.
When police arrived, Jeshia D. Wills, 39, Hopkinsville, answered the door while in a bath towel and still wet. Wills told officers that she was just looking for the child when they arrived at the home.
Wills allegedly admitted to police that she told the child that she could play in the front yard while Wills was in the shower.
The witness that found the child told officers that the child was attempting to cross the street on West Seventh Street.
Wills was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal abuse.
These 'Big Bang Theory' actors are teaming up for a new show, and it's set in Louisville
By Sarah Ladd
Louisville Courier Journal
Mayim Bialik from "The Big Bang Theory" is teaming up with former co-star Jim Parsons for a new show set in the Bluegrass State and set to debut in 2020.
According to Entertainment Tonight, both will be executive producers and Biliak will star in the show called 'Carla,' named for the main character -- a 39-year-old woman who spends all the money her parents had saved for her wedding and ends up opening a Cat Cafe in Louisville.
Bialik shared a link to a TVLine article on her Twitter account Thursday evening and wrote, "Well, friends. Here's what I've been up to! So excited and happy to work with Jim again, and looking forward to bringing this show to life with the incredible team we're assembling. #Carla."
She also shared a photo of herself and Parsons on her Facebook page and wrote that the process for getting the show ready for the public was a "windy road" but "so worth it."
"We could not be more excited to work together and bring you this show which features SO MANY CATS!!!!" Bialik wrote.
The pair played nerdy power couple Sheldon and Amy on the long-running CBS show that wrapped its 12-year run in May.
According to Entertainment Tonight, their new show is based on a BBC series called "Miranda" and is expected to air in 2020.
