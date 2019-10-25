Crosstown rivalries are enjoyable, exhilarating and community building. On Thursday, four of Madisonville's service clubs -- the Lions, Rotary, Kiwanis and Young Professionals -- were out for blood -- literally.
For the last 10 years, there has been a friendly competition between the city's service clubs to see how many people can donate blood to the local blood bank at Baptist Health Madisonville. Each club seeks donations from the blood drive participants and their members.
"We do a community donation, and all the members of the civic organizations come in, and whoever has the most donations wins a traveling trophy," said Cameron Edwards, who is a member of three of the organizations and coordinates the drive. "It's a friendly community event
See Blood/Page A2
for a very essential service."
The Civic Club Blood Drive partners with Baptist in the effort.
"Baptist Health Madisonville has the only self-sustaining blood bank in the Baptist Health System," said Edwards. "All of the blood that gets donated here through this group goes to our local hospital -- because of that, Baptist is not dependent on buying blood from anywhere."
One unit donated is equal to potentially saving three lives, said Edwards.
"That's three different patients we can treat with that unit of blood," he said. "While we raised 100 units, last year, we helped 300 people. Today, our goal was to try to beat last year's mark."
Because of the water break that happened Thursday morning, Edwards said the drive had been a little chaotic, but he was still hopeful that they could pass last year's mark.
"Donating blood is one of those things that doesn't cost you any money, it doesn't really hurt, your body makes more of it," he said. "You, literally, can help someone and not be out anything but a few minutes of feeling a little woozy, and we're going to give you apple juice, cookies, lunch and a free T-shirt. It's a great opportunity, and the team at Baptist Health does an amazing job."
Donating blood is a way for community members to help their neighbors, said many of the donors.
"I like to give blood," said Melisa Ball, who works at Hancock Bank in Madisonville. "I like supporting our local groups like the Kiwanis Club and the Lions Club. Coming out to primarily help them out in the community, but I'm also an avid believer that if you can give blood, you should because you could save multiple people's lives by one donation."
When the service clubs began their friendly competition, there were only three groups - Lions, Kiwanis and Rotary. Last year they added the Hopkins County Young Professionals.
"The Young Professionals came in as an additional group. They won it last time, so the trophy resides with them now," said Lion member and founder of the joint blood drive Tom Morgan. "It's a cooperative venture between the civics clubs; it's something that we can do together. It's good for the community and the local blood bank."
Part of what makes a civic club great is that friendly rivalry, said Edwards.
"That friendly rivalry, that camaraderie, even though you're in a different organization, we still share the mission of trying to improve the community," he said. "It's a great opportunity to draw awareness for their causes, and the cause across the board is serving the community."
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.