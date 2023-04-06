The Biomedical Technology System Program at Madisonville Community College will host a workshop and information session on Thursday, April 20 to help the public and potential students learn more about the program.
The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Room 211 of the Brown Badgett, St. Energy and Advanced Technology Building on MCC’s North Campus.
BTS Program Coordinator Joey Jones said the event is intended to bring public awareness to the field of Biomedical Equipment Technology, as well as bring awareness to Kentucky’s only Biomed program.
“The health profession of BTS remains one of the best-kept and “hidden” secrets in healthcare services. Men and women repair, maintain, and manage all types of medical equipment and patient care support systems used in various healthcare sectors including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical centers, dialysis treatment centers, and within the home environment,” he said.
The event will be split into two sessions. The first session will inform attendees about the healthcare technology management field and the biomedical technology systems program. The second session will consist of hands-on, circuit-building activities.
Vice-President and Chairman of the Committee for Higher Education for the Kentucky Association for Medical Instrumentation, Ryan Pagel, will be present during the event.
The BTS program focuses on repairing, maintaining, and managing a wide variety of medical devices, equipment, and systems.
“The program fulfills an ongoing need to teach and train men and women on how to repair, maintain, and manage all types of medical equipment and patient care support systems used in various healthcare venues. It includes, but is not limited to, hospitals and medical centers, dialysis treatment centers, and within the home environment,” said Jones.
Aaron Hays, a second-year BTS program student, said the Biomed program at MCC is an unknown program to most. He didn’t know about it until a friend told him about it, which is when he decided to give it a try.
“I’m glad I did,” said Hays. “As a kid, I enjoyed taking things apart to see how they worked on the inside, and this helped me continue to do that in a productive environment. It also gives me the opportunity to help ensure machines are working correctly for the patients to ensure their safety.”
MCC offers the only BTS program in the state, and there are fewer than 70 programs of this kind nationwide. Completing this program prepares the student for immediate employment.
In-state students in this program are eligible for the Work Ready Kentucky scholarship program.
Potential students of all ages are welcome to attend. For more information, contact the program coordinator, Joey Jones, at joey.jones@kctcs.edu or call 270-824-8583 or visit madisonville.kctcs.edu and search for Biomedical Technology System Program.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.