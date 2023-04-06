The Biomedical Technology System Program at Madisonville Community College will host a workshop and information session on Thursday, April 20 to help the public and potential students learn more about the program.

The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Room 211 of the Brown Badgett, St. Energy and Advanced Technology Building on MCC’s North Campus.

