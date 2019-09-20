By the year 2032, the nation could see a shortage of up to nearly 122,000 physicians as a growing and aging population drives up demand.
That was one major finding of an Association of American Medical Colleges report in April, which projected a shortfall of 46,900 to 121,900 physicians, including both primary care physicians and specialists.
Kentucky is no different and exhibits some of the worst patient-doctor ratios in the country.
For University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto, part of the solution lies in the university's regional medical school campuses, including its College of Medicine campus in Bowling Green. When aspiring doctors have the opportunity to study closer to home, "you have a much greater likelihood of remaining in that community or relocating to one nearby," Capilouto said.
During an interview with the Bowling Green Daily News editorial board Wednesday, Capilouto discussed the progress of the University of Kentucky College of Medicine-Bowling Green campus, among several other topics.
Despite the program only being in its second year, Capilouto said he can already see the good it's doing. Observing similar initiatives, Capilouto said, "there's some pretty solid research around the country that that works."
"I have a lot of confidence in that program," he said.
The four-year medical school, designed as a partnership between UK, Western Kentucky University and The Medical Center at Bowling Green, was conceived as a tool for tackling the state's growing physician shortage.
Kentucky patients already face difficult wait times. The Association of American Medical Colleges reported that there were 229 active physicians and 77 active primary care physicians per 100,000 people in 2016, according to a previous Daily News article.
Just last month, the UK College of Medicine-Bowling Green campus welcomed 30 students into its first year with a celebratory white coat ceremony.
By welcoming its second class, the medical school was effectively doubling its enrollment to 60 students, associate dean Dr. Todd Cheever told the Daily News at the time.
UK has seen promise from a similar program in eastern Kentucky that's several years old, Capilouto said. Based in Morehead in partnership with the St. Claire Regional Medical Center there, students spend their first two years in Lexington before working in the rural community, he said.
"It is the case that people are more likely to stay in that community," Capilouto said.
Even still, the approach can only be one aspect of the solution to the complicated, nationwide problem. For example, according to the AAMC, more federal support is needed for additional residency positions. It's supported legislation for an additional 3,000 new residency positions each year over the next five years.
A month after 'Moscow Mitch,' McConnell says he'll support $250M for election security
By Joe Sonka
Louisville Courier Journal
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell indicated Thursday that he would back an appropriations amendment giving states $250 million to boost their election security.
McConnell signaling support for such funds comes after a month of receiving heavy criticism for not allowing a vote on a bill providing such funds and a number of other bipartisan election security bills aimed at countering foreign attacks from actors like Russia.
Some of those critics dubbed McConnell "Moscow Mitch" for slowing such legislation, much to the chagrin of the Kentucky senator, who called the barbs "modern-day McCarthyism."
In his opening remarks on the Senate floor Thursday morning, McConnell said he was proud that a financial services bill "will include a bipartisan amendment providing another $250 million for the administration and security of elections to help states improve their defenses and shore up their voting systems."
Though President Donald Trump has publicly expressed skepticism that Russian leaders were behind attacks on the country's election system in 2016 and already have such efforts underway for 2020, McConnell said his administration "has made enormous strides to help states secure their elections without giving Washington new power to push states around."
After McConnell's remarks, the office of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer issued a statement expressing optimism that Republican senators have "finally relented and taken a step in the right direction" on election security.
However, the statement from Schumer's office added that "new funding is not a substitute for passing the comprehensive bipartisan election security legislation that experts say is desperately needed."
Former Henderson teacher charged with sodomy
By Beth Smith
The Gleaner
HENDERSON -- A former Central Academy teacher has been charged with sodomy of a student.
Evan Harvey, 27, Owensboro, surrendered himself to the Henderson Police Department on Thursday where he was charged with third-degree sodomy.
Henderson police said a student filed the complaint on Sept. 10. The student of Central Learning Academy, 851 Center St., Henderson, said she had sexual contact often with Harvey during the 2018-19 school year.
Megan Mortis, public information officer, said Harvey was employed by the Henderson County School District for the 2018-19 school year.
"His contract wasn't renewed this year. We weren't notified of this incident until Sept. 10, so there is no correlation between the end of his contract and this case," she said.
Information was unavailable on what subjects Harvey taught at Central Academy.
He is lodged at the Henderson County Detention Center under a $10,000 full-cash bond.
Police: Woman driving from Kentucky stops in Tennessee, finds a stranger in her trunk
By Billy Kobin
Louisville Courier Journal
Police in Kentucky and Tennessee are investigating a mysterious incident in which a woman found another woman in the trunk of her car when stopping for gas.
The surprising discovery took place about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, when the driver of a vehicle coming from Kentucky stopped at a gas station in Millersville, Tennessee, according to Millersville police.
Millersville is about 18 miles north of Nashville.
The driver opened her trunk and found a woman "who appeared to have been assaulted" inside, Millersville police said in a Facebook post.
The woman inside the trunk was a victim of "possible assault and kidnapping out of Kentucky," according to Millersville police.
When the driver told the unidentified woman she was calling the police, the woman took off on foot.
Just after 9 a.m. Tuesday, police said they found the woman thanks to the help of another citizen.
Police in Bowling Green, also have assisted in the investigation. After reviewing video footage, police determined the woman got into the trunk by herself with no coercion they are aware of and without the driver knowing, WNKY reported.
"The woman who owned the vehicle noticed that she had some injuries," Bowling Green Police Department spokesman Ronnie Ward told WNKY. "Our detectives later learned that those injuries were obtained from running through some woods, and we are not sure exactly where."
The name and age of the woman found the trunk have not been released.
No one has been charged in connection with the incident, and the two women are unrelated and do not know each other, according to police.
