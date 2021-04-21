At its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday night, the Dawson Springs Board of Education approved the preschool expansion plan as presented by Kristin Merrill, director of districtwide programs, and Chief Academic Officer Larry Cavanah in March.
In the expansion, students will attend school five days a week. They will also be present for the entire school day, as opposed to the center’s current model of four half-days per week. (During the pandemic, preschoolers have been attending school two full days weekly in a rotation of two classes.)
The expansion also calls for the hiring of a certified teacher and instructional assistant to join the current staff of Dr. Kammie King and Mary Morgan.
On the occasion that 50 students or more enroll in the preschool program — as Merrill and Cavanah have predicted — this approval will also permit the hiring of two additional classified staff members to accommodate the preschool rotation to work to ensure kindergarten readiness.
The Board also approved the plan for a summer session as proposed by Elementary Principal Jennifer Ward and Todd Marshall, principal of the Jr./Sr. High School.
At the current time, Ward informed the council that 41 students have registered for the summer session over kindergarten through the sixth grade. Her plan for the elementary calls for seven certified staff members and the possibility of three classified staff members to meet the instructional needs of students during the session.
Over at the Jr./Sr. High School, 10 teachers have expressed interest in working during the summer session.
“We will use Edgenuity Credit Recovery coursework for our instruction,” said Marshall.
In its motion, the Board approved the employment of 11 certified teachers at the elementary school and 10 at the Jr./Sr. High School to accommodate the summer session.
Also in regards to the summer session, the Board approved:
• that certified staff be paid their regular daily rate (for any days outside of their contracted days) and certified staff be compensated their ordinary daily rate plus $2 an hour.
• for the 2020-21 school year only and in order to accommodate the needs of the summer session, adding 15 extended days to Ward’s and the high school’s guidance counselor’s contracts; eight extended days for the elementary school’s assistant principal; seven extended days for Merrill; eight extended days for the technology technician; and providing a $500 summer school stipend to Marshall and the assistant principal of the Jr./Sr. High.
In his Superintendent’s Report, Leonard Whalen discussed the impact Senate Bill 128 would have on the district’s students, if any.
According to SB 128, any student enrolled in a Kentucky public school during the 2020-21 school year may request to use the 2021-22 school year as a supplemental school year to retake or supplement the courses or grades the student has already taken and provides that these students shall be eligible to participate for a fifth year in KHSAA activities.
Any parent or guardian who is interested in requesting 2021-22 as a supplemental school year for their child must make the request by May 1 by contacting Cavanah at the Board office.
“The Board must make a decision to accept all or none of the requests,” said Whalen.
In an interview after the conclusion of the meeting, Whalen clarified that this would be a districtwide acceptance.
“It’s all or nothing,” Whalen said, regarding that when the Board decides on the matter, it will be one motion for the entire district — not in two votes, or one for each school.
“It’s either all students in K-12 or none of the students in K-12,” he said.
SB 128 allows every public school district in the Commonwealth the option of participating in the supplemental school year. Each respective Board of Education can decide not to participate based on interest or need.
“The student would be coming back and repeating the same grade level with the same exact courses,” Whalen said. “Keep in mind that it may not have any impact on them currently, but depending on the age of their child, if they’re playing sports when they get on up towards their junior or senior year, they could potentially age out to where they couldn’t do some of those things. There could be isolated circumstances that could impact them down the road.”
