Mr. Money cracks $1 million in earnings

Chester Thomas -- owner of Allied Racing Stables headquartered in Madisonville -- saw his team's magical run in 2019 continue Saturday as Mr. Money scored a convincing win in the Grade 3, $500,000 West Virginia Derby for 3-year-olds at Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack and Resort.
The win -- the fourth consecutive for Mr. Money -- pushed the horse's career earnings over $1 million and has the connections looking toward the $1 million Pennsylvania Derby (G1) at Parx Racing on Sept. 21.
"I think it's time to do some big bear hunting," Thomas said. "Our horse came out of Saturday's race great, and we have plenty of time before our next step, so yes, it looks like we'll be headed to Pennsylvania. We still believe Mr. Money's best is yet to come."
Mr. Money entered Saturday's race with three consecutive Grade 3 wins -- the Pat Day Mile and Matt Winn Stakes at Churchill Downs and the Indiana Derby at Indiana Grand.
See Money/Page B2
"I entered this year never having won a graded race," said Thomas. "Now, to have won four in a row is really crazy. It's been an unbelievable ride. I have to give my trainer and his staff a ton of credit. We've had a plan, and we've stuck with it. I think we've proven it was the best route for our horse. There's going to be a ton of talent up East, but we feel like we will be ready."
Thomas' trainer, Bret Calhoun, won a race earlier on Saturday's card in the $200,000 West Virginia Governor's Cup (G3) with Silver Dust.
"It was big day for Allied Racing but also a great day for Bret," Thomas said.
Thomas will head to Pennsylvania with a ton of confidence in his team, and who could blame him.
Starting in March with By My Standards' win in the Louisiana Derby -- a race that saw Mr. Money run fifth -- Allied Racing has been on quite the roll that's been highlighted by Mr. Money's win streak.
"Mr. Money ran a really good race in Louisiana, but had a rough trip," Thomas said. "Obviously, By My Standards won the race and moved onto the Kentucky Derby, and that was a great experience."
Thomas said By My Standards is "just being a horse right now" but will return to action soon.
"He got banged up a little in the Derby, so we have really taken our time to let him recover," Thomas said. "We feel very fortunate to have two horses the quality of these two, and we are being smart about how we handle them."
Mr. Money went off as the heavy 1-2 favorite in Saturday's 11/8-mile race.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.