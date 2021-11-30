To help connect more agencies with the community and each other, United Way of the Coalfield is working on creating United Community Resource, a directory of all UWC agencies and non-profits in the Hopkins and Muhlenberg counties.
United Way Executive Director Don Howerton said the idea came when someone walked in looking for a directory of local non-profits.
“We gave them a resource directory, but that was not really what they wanted,” he said. “They wanted information that you couldn’t find anywhere.”
Since then, United Way has worked with GE to create a website where local agencies can put a list of calendar events, a list of items or donations the agency needs, and a place volunteers can go to see what volunteer opportunities different agencies have to fit their skill set.
“Anyone in Muhlenberg or Hopkins County can come to this. Once we have set it up,” said Howerton.
If an agency encounters a family that just lost a house to fire or needs food, they can place the items needed in the Needs tab for community members or other agencies to see and possibly purchase.
“Someone in the community wanting to help, they can click on it and do something real,” said Howerton.
The website will have resources that were never in one place before and resources people could not find without making multiple phone calls.
“People want to help, and it is going to make it easy for people to help,” said Howerton.
Ashley Herran, the community member who came in asking for the directory, said she had just gotten a job at the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce and was looking for an agency directory.
“They directed me to United Way,” she said. “I just thought it was important because people need a place to go if they are looking to volunteer or donate their money or clothes.”
She also realized that there are some organizations in the community that she didn’t know existed before reaching out. She figured the resource would be a great way to help get the less well-known non-profits more well-known.
“I think it is going to be a really good opportunity for people to go to one place to be able to see all of this,” said Herran. “I am very excited about it.”
The United Community Resource website will be community.unitedwayofthecoalfield.org. Howerton said while the website is up and running, there is not a lot on there because they are still working things out.
The website should be running by January for non-profits to input information and for the community to start looking through the website.
For more information, contact United Way of the Coalfield at 270-821-3170.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.