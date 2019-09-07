Identity of victim in mining fatality released

A man who died at the Cardinal Mine northwest of Madisonville was identified Friday.
Hopkins County Coroner Dennis Mayfield said Jeremy Elder, 39, of Providence was pronounced dead Thursday afternoon. He said an autopsy was being performed on Elder in Louisville.
Mayfield declined to give a cause for Elder's death, saying that is part of the investigation being led by the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA).
The MSHA website said Friday that "powered haulage" was involved. A statement from Warrior Coal General Manager Bill Adelman said Elder was discovered Thursday near a battery-powered scoop around 2:45 p.m. Adelman added co-workers brought him to the surface, but first responders could not revive him.
see victim/page a3
The MSHA used the same "powered haulage" classification for another death in a Bell County coal mine in mid-January. In that case, crew member Jeffery Slone, 56, was taking measurements when he was struck and killed by a shuttle car.
Elder worked for Warrior Coal. His Facebook page indicates he also had worked at the Dotiki mine. Alliance Coal, the parent company, closed Dotiki Aug. 16 due to weak market conditions.
Elder lived in Webster County, where his father Terry served as Jailer from 2000 to 2018. He leaves behind a wife and two sons.
MSHA reports this is the fourth coal mining death in Kentucky this year. Besides the Bell County fatality, the others occurred in Harlan County in May and Muhlenberg County in July.
