Entering healthcare can be a daunting process, but Emergency Medical Services is a way to try it out while helping the community.
Jacklyn Rideout, the lead instructor for the EMS program at Madisonville Community College, said she has had people give all kinds of reasons for joining the EMS program.
Some have family members that are in EMS, so they say it is in their blood. Others say it is their calling and belong there.
“Then you have people say they weren’t sure what they wanted to do, but this sounded really interesting, and they get into it and really love it,” said Rideout. “I have had a few people after COVID say they wanted to be out there helping people.”
The EMS program at MCC is comprised of an EMT basics course and a paramedic advanced course.
She said they recruit a lot for the paramedic program, but students have to start in the EMT basic course because they need to be EMT certified to become a paramedic.
The EMT basic program is a one-semester course that goes over everything from documentation, patient assessment, the different body systems, anatomy, and medical terms. She said there is even a section on pharmacology.
“Then we start breaking it down into medical emergencies and trauma emergencies because we do treat those differently,” said Rideout.
All EMT students also have to complete 24 hours of clinical ride time on an ambulance.
“They get the real world experience, so they know what they are getting into, and they get that great hands-on experience,” said Rideout.
The EMT course is offered every semester at MCC and at the end, students will be able to test for their Kentucky Certification and their National Certification.
“Once they get certified, they are EMT basic, so they could go work on an Ambulance as an EMT basic or in an ER,” said Rideout.
Several of her current EMT students plan on going straight into the paramedic program in the fall.
She said, “30-50% of the EMTs want to go straight from [the EMT program] to the paramedic program.”
The paramedic program is 18 months long and goes into advanced medications. She said the EMT program covers basic life support, while the paramedic program is advanced life support.
“It is no longer checking vital signs or checking pulse rates. You are actually putting them on a cardiac monitor and interpreting what that means and you are giving treatment,” said Rideout.
Paramedics and Registered Nurses are on the same license level in Kentucky, meaning paramedics can work where most RNs work.
She said certified EMTs and paramedics can work in an ambulance, for the fire department, or in an ER. They can also work in doctor’s offices.
“It is not like you are in one lane,” said Rideout. “Being EMT basic is a great stepping point into healthcare because it can expand into so many different areas.”
She said working for an ambulance service or fire department as an EMT or paramedic does mean working strange hours. In Hopkins County, EMS workers have 24-hour shifts, so they work 24 hours, then take the next 48 hours off, then start all over.
“When you think about it, you are working two to three days a week, so that is kind of nice,” said Rideout.
Other counties may work 12, 14, or 16-hour shifts. She said they explain the shift hours to students right away so they don’t get any misconceptions. For the most part, people who become EMTs or paramedics don’t have a problem with the hours unless they are short-handed and need to work extra shifts.
“An ambulance service is never going to close because there are 911s all the time,” said Rideout.
One of the unique things about MCC’s program is that they encourage students to get a national certification, not just a state certification. Rideout said that students who get their national certification can work in any state in the U.S., while those who only have the state certification can only work in Kentucky.
If an MCC student wants to work in Indiana, they would need to file reciprocity with that state.
“When you file for reciprocity, you say I have met the standard for the national registry,” Rideout explained. “They say we will take you even though you are in Kentucky. We will let you work here and give you an Indiana certification, you just have to fill out this paperwork and pay a fee.”
Like all medical fields, certifications and training need to be kept up. She said EMTs have to recertify every two years, while paramedics also need to keep up to date on the other licenses they have.
“You have to keep up with all those certifications. You have to have additional continuing education on top of that, which I do offer here,” said Rideout. “I make sure and let the ambulance service and the fire service know if they come into my class and sit through my lectures or sit through a skills lab, I can sign off for their continuing education because I am a licensed level three educator.”
She said the college is accepting applications to the fall 2023 EMT and paramedic programs. They accept paramedic applications right up until the beginning of the semester.
For more information on the EMS programs offered at MCC, visit their website madisonville.kctcs.edu, and search for Emergency Medical Services under program finder.
