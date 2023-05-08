Madisonville’s Door of Hope has been providing pregnancy and child care services to those in need in Hopkins County and the surrounding area for the last 28 years, operating primarily on the generosity of the community and individual donors. But while their goal is to help the local parents and expecting parents, they are just a piece of a larger puzzle that reaches around the world.
Door of Hope works regularly with the Heartbeat International, an organization that provides services to affiliated pregnancy clinics around the world. That group works with around 6,000 pregnancy centers world-wide.
Recently the organization held its annual Heartbeat International Conference in Louisville, with representatives of pregnancy clinics from 44 states and over 20 countries attending. Three members of the Madisonville staff attended the conference, meeting with other pregnancy center workers from around the world.
Heather Bryant, director of Door of Hope, said that among other things Heartbeat International provides training her employees need to assist those who come to them for help.
Those services vary, and many in the community may not even be aware of exactly what the Door of Hope does.
“We serve both women and men,” said Bryant. “These are usually either new parents or expecting parents.”
Since 2012, Door of Hope has been a pregnancy center, where women can go for pregnancy tests and even get limited ultrasound testing to confirm the health and viability of the baby.
Bryant said the organization also offers a mentoring program for new parents, where they they can get not just childcare tips, but have access to diapers, baby wipes and other baby items.
“We do a lot of training,” she said. “We also offer Bible studies, and we provide after care for both miscarriages and abortion recovery.”
Door of Hope was founded in 1995 by Hopkins County native Gwen Kik and her husband Brett. In 1994, while pregnant, Gwen began having premature labor that led to testing which revealed that her baby suffered from Trisomy 18, a fatal disease. Hope Kik was born on Oct. 11, 1994.
According to the Door of Hope’s official history, “Gwen and Brett held her and prayed that somehow God would use her little life for good. They believe that was the moment she was received into the arms of the Father.”
Although it may not have seemed like it at that moment, their prayers were ultimately answered. Door of Hope opened 11 months later and has been working to make a difference ever since.
Door of Hope offers programs and assistance that begin when a woman believes she may be pregnant, and last through the child’s second birthday.
Anyone who believes they could use assistance can call 270-821-9825 or text 270-836-8001.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.