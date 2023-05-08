FB_IMG_1682559570008 (1).jpg

Recently Door of Hope personnel attended the 2023 Heartbeat International Conference in Louisville, where, among others, they met with Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. Cameron was at the conference as a keynote speaker.

 Provided

Madisonville’s Door of Hope has been providing pregnancy and child care services to those in need in Hopkins County and the surrounding area for the last 28 years, operating primarily on the generosity of the community and individual donors. But while their goal is to help the local parents and expecting parents, they are just a piece of a larger puzzle that reaches around the world.

Door of Hope works regularly with the Heartbeat International, an organization that provides services to affiliated pregnancy clinics around the world. That group works with around 6,000 pregnancy centers world-wide.

