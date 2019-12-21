MCC retiree provides major boost to college's student emergency fund

When the opportunity came for Greg Hagan to give back to the students he served for so many years at MCC, it was an easy decision for him.
"It's an honor really to support this effort. The college is doing great things to help students be successful," Hagan said.
Hagan, a longtime member of the college's English faculty, retired in 2017. His gift of stock to the college totaled $6,261. Through the match program underway, this amount was essentially doubled, and the total committed thus far to the effort exceeds $39,000.
The college's student emergency fund was created to assist with unanticipated expenses that can arise during a term that present a significant barrier to persistence. These include costs for things like auto repairs, transportation, housing needs or unexpected medical emergencies.
Another additional effort underway to support the fund's growth is through Farmers Bank and Trust coin drive. The bank is donating 10% of the proceeds of the counted change through their on-site machine to the college through the end of 2019.
The student emergency fund has already been helpful to students, said MCC advancement director Raegina Scott.
"This support has already made a difference for students," she said. "The college has been able to help out in a situation or two to help keep students enrolled. The community's support has been wonderful so far."
