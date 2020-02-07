Bobby Johnson has called Madisonville his home for over 60 years.
Johnson graduated from Madisonville North Hopkins High in 1971 following a excellent academic and notable athletic high school career. He attended Western Kentucky University to further his education for two years.
In 1974, Johnson joined the City of Madisonville Police Department, where after several decades of service, he was appointed chief of police. During this time, Johnson was elected to the Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police Executive Board, serving as Western Kentucky chairman.
He has also assisted in the community in a numerous of leadership capacities such as — Midwest Kentucky American Red Cross Board, Big Brothers Big Sisters Board, co-chair of United Way, president of the Madisonville Rotary Club, vice president of the Rosenwald-Smith Multicultural Center, and director of Madisonville ABA for over 20 years.
Today, Johnson is serving his second term as Madisonville city councilman of Ward 6. He was married to the late Barbara Diana (Sherrod) Johnson for 45 years and together they had two children — Bobby Jr. and Brook; and five grandchildren — Bobby III, Bryson, Bra’Shyia, Bryanne and Brayden.
Information for this article was submitted by the Concerned Citizens Society of Hopkins County.
