The 2022 year was interesting for everyone, the county was still coming out of COVID-19 and dealing with the effects of the December 2021 tornado.
The Hopkins County School District kept its focus on planning for the future. They looked at the declining enrollment, the population projections, and the facility’s needs to determine the best way to move forward while still providing excellent opportunities for the students.
After dealing with COVID-19 for over a year and the tornado, the district looked into funding for additional mental health staff.
Dr. Andy Belcher, director of assessment, said the district wanted to take a proactive approach to mental health and wellness in the school district.
“Years ago, Hopkins County Schools adopted a proactive approach to combating mental health issues. Obviously, certain things — like a worldwide pandemic or a large-scale natural disaster are out of our control — but we aren’t waiting around for the next tragedy to strike before we act,” he said recently.
Early in 2022, the district hosted a Mental Health Summit with representatives from local clinics, the Hopkins County Health Department, the juvenile justice system, regional hospitals, and a representative from U.S. Congressman James Comer’s office attended.
“The turnout for our event was phenomenal,” said Belcher. “Our Superintendent and Board of Education members have demonstrated a genuine commitment to the mental health and well-being of all students in Hopkins County.”
He said they have increased the number of counselors and hired a couple of retired school counselors to return part-time to work with students. The district also has a memorandum of agreement with Mountain Comprehensive Care to provide a mental health associate in each school building.
“I’m not sure if people understand how unusual that is,” said Belcher. “We are always working to find even more resources for our kids, but if a student needs a trusted adult in their life, we can help make that connection immediately.”
While the school district’s priority is the health and well-being of the students, they also try to help their staff, especially when certain areas are short-staffed.
“We want to recognize all personnel for filling in the gaps where needed and never saying, ‘That’s not my job,’ ” said Superintendent Amy Smith.
Several members of the district staff received statewide honors and recognition including Kelly Gates, a fifth-grade teacher at Pride Elementary School, who was named the 2023 Kentucky Elementary School Teacher of the Year. Shannon Bowles, a guidance counselor at Hopkins County Day Treatment, received the 2022 Outstanding Support Staff Award from the Kentucky Educational Collaborative for State Agency Children.
Kristin Mackey, a coordinator of the South Hopkins Middle School Youth Service Center, received the Harry J. Cowherd Award from the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services and the Division of Family Resources and Youth Service Centers.
Christakis Agisilaou, the Madisonville North Hopkins High School boy’s soccer coach, was named Kentucky High School Boys Soccer Coach of the Year by the Kentucky High School Boys Soccer Coach Association. There were also several Regional Coaches and Players of the Year.
Hopkins County Schools was also named an Outstanding District by Advance Kentucky because of the successful first year in the Access to Algebra program, with all four middle schools meeting their goals.
The transportation department spent the year upgrading the system and is in the beginning stages of implementing Transfinder, a software routing, and transportation management program.
Brandon McClain, the director of transportation, said they are currently putting all of the bus routes into the system.
“This will make us more efficient and will help sub-drivers when they have to pick up a new route,” he said.
Continuing to take the staff and students’ needs into account, the school district and Hopkins County School Board approved several facility projects.
Both high schools will be gaining an auxiliary gym/storm shelter, the central office will be leaving the old high school and moving to a new location, there will be a new middle school addition to Southside Elementary and Hanson Elementary’s new school is almost complete.
While students and staff in the district had wins throughout the year, it is hard to name them all. 2022 brought a lot of changes, but hopefully, some were good.
For more information on anything mentioned in the article, visit the district’s website at https://www.hopkins.kyschools.us/.
