Dean Herron started Vans for Vets to help homeless veterans get on their feet by providing transportation and somewhere to sleep all in one place.
“We thought if we gave them vans, at least they would have some way to get out of the weather,” he said. “They would have a place to sleep, they would be warm in the winter and not be exposed to the weather.”
Herron said the program started three years ago when a friend and veteran mentioned that his daughter was homeless after a rough divorce. He and his friend fixed up an old van Herron had around his house and gave it to the friend’s daughter.
“She lived in the van the first year,” said Herron. “She is the one who taught us how to do this so people could exist in them and get by.”
Now the vans have beds in them, clothes, food and whatever else someone might need to get on their feet, he said.
“We just try to get them something out of the weather so they have someplace to eat, sleep and exist one day at a time,” said Herron. “That is it, it is not much, but it is all we can do.”
When Vans for Vets finds someone who qualifies — a person with a legal driver’s license and can drive — they give that person a van. It’s that simple, he said. The van is registered to them and the van is always mechanically sound.
“We get three months of insurance so they don’t have to pay for anything, then we give them the keys,” said Herron.
Vans for Vets has many volunteers and organizations who donate to keep the vans going, including churches, local businesses and neighbors, he said.
Sheridan Herron, Dean’s wife, said they are in contact with the American Legion, VFW and other organizations that help homeless veterans to find people who could use a van.
She said the program has already given two vans this year and has given out four in the last three years. Dean said the organization hasn’t been able to do much lately because of COVID-19 and fewer volunteers.
“We are going to do as much as we can. We have a couple of vans that were given to us by churches and people,” he said.
The hope is that once the people no longer need the van because they have a home and transportation, they will give the van back so it can be recycled, said Dean.
Vans for Vets rely on support from the community and organizations. He said if anyone has an old van sitting around they are not using, Vans for Vets could use it for parts as long as it is not rusted.
Sheridan said community members can donate clothes, blankets, pillows, single foam mattresses, toiletries, nonperishable food items, buddy heaters, small cabinets or nightstands, pots and pans, towels and washcloths, socks, camp stoves or grills, fabric to make curtains, cots and small propane tanks.
“Anything you could use to go camping, we can use in the van,” she said.
Dean said if they don’t use it for a van immediately, they can store it and use it for another van down the road.
“Every van we give away is loaded with food, anything they might be able to exist with,” he said. “We put cabinets in so they can store things.”
Dean encouraged anyone who knows a veteran in need, to give him a call.
To volunteer or donate items, text Dean Herron at 270-399-6579 or message the Vans for Vets Facebook page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.