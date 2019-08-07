Students can audition Aug. 19 for 'Matilda the Musical'

Students enrolled in Hopkins County middle and high schools are called to audition for "Matilda the Musical," said the show's director, Tracy Bean, who is also the visual and performing arts teacher at Hopkins Central High School.
"It's like the story of Matilda in the book and the movie," said Bean, "It's high energy, kid-friendly -- so it'll be a good show."
Based on the beloved children's novel by Roald Dahl, "Matilda the Musical" is a fun and energetic musical about proving that everyone has the power to change their story, according to the musical's website.
Auditions will take place at
See 'Matilda'/Page A3
A 3:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19 at the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts. Students will be required to present a memorized monologue and song -- to be sung a cappella. Students can get the required audition pieces from their school's music teacher this week, said Bean.
At the audition, students will learn a short dance number with the entire group of students auditioning. After which, they will perform the choreography together. Then they will begin the monologue and song process individually, she said.
"They will do that individually on the stage," said Bean, "They have about two to three minutes apiece to do the audition."
After the audition, said Bean, they will call back people for cold reads the next day, if needed. She said there should be a full cast list ready the next morning, and their first rehearsal is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 21, unless they need additional time for auditions.
The production of "Matilda the Musical" is part of the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts Fall schedule. The production's run dates are Oct. 25-26, according to a release from the center.
"It is a proud partnership. What we do is produce the shows for Central and North Hopkins high schools," said center director Brad Downall.
Bean truly believes the creative and visual arts help students gain confidence in their lives.
"The arts help students to be so much more well-rounded and successful in other areas, not just art," she said.
For a complete look at the fall lineup, visit the center's webpage at www.glemacenter.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.