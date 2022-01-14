Although the county was still dealing with COVID-19 and the effects of the December tornadoes, the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce ended the year strong.
Chamber President Libby Spencer said they had a very successful year. The chamber’s membership increased from 450 members to 502 by the end of the year.
“I really thought following COVID that we would lose membership,” she said. “I think that shows that we work together as a community, and we certainly banded together through COVID.”
The chamber also did fingerprint screenings for 1,454 people, so they could get back to work.
“I thought that was amazing,” said Spencer.
In 2021, the chamber performed 16 ribbon cuttings, which is above the national average. She said the were also several new businesses that opened in the county in 2021.
The chamber had 39 workshops and networking events for chamber members, and all of those were in-person. Spencer said it is kind of amazing that they were able to do that with COVID-19 still around.
What was the most impactful number was that the chamber distributed over 500 opioid training in a box to businesses around the county. They also gave out almost 1,000 Be Kind signs to businesses.
Spencer said she was proud of how productive the chamber was during 2021 and that the chamber has big plans for the 2022 year.
