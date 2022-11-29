The Hopkins County Extension Office will have a Master Gardener orientation class at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the extension office.
Erika Wood, the horticultural extension agent, said the master gardeners are a nationally run group of volunteers that provide community outreach and educational programs related to gardening.
“What we have found is, especially this year, there have been a lot more people asking questions about home gardening, people not knowing how to take care of their lawn, or their flowers or their vegetable gardens, so they really need to have a resource for that,” she said.
Before becoming a master gardener, volunteers need to go through a 12-15 week-long training.
“How the training works is every week they have a class on a different topic, the classes will range in subjects such as soils, fertility, to plan diseases to botany and plant identification,” said Wood. “They get well trained in these subjects so that as volunteers, they can give back to the community and assist the community with any questions they might have on these gardening topics.”
Once they get trained on the different topics, they will have to pass a test at the end of the training and get 40 volunteer hours. Wood said once they get those volunteer hours, they will get their Master Gardener certificate.
Wednesday is the orientation day for people interested to ask questions. The classes don’t start until Jan. 18.
If anyone is interested in becoming a Master Gardener, they can go to the orientation class or call the extension office at 270-821-3650. The extension office is located at 75 Cornwall Drive.
