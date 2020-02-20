The turnout for Madisonville’s second city town hall meeting was a bit larger than the first — but the atmosphere was noticeably different.
Tuesday’s session at the Pride Elementary School gym disappointed some visitors because many of the bleacher seats were empty. But several people used the occasion to aim direct questions at Mayor Kevin Cotton.
When a man asked what’s being done for economic revitalization, Cotton said two announcements are coming along those lines.
“We’ve been working on one since February of last year,” the mayor said. “Those things don’t happen overnight.” He didn’t give hints about what the announcements will be, but one reportedly will be revealed in mid-March.
Cotton admitted one of his biggest frustrations with improving Madisonville involves websites such as Facebook.
“Social media is the best thing that ever happened on the face of the Earth,” Cotton said, in terms of spreading messages quickly. But he added it also can hurt a city’s image when businesses consider where to invest.
“I’m probably going to get beat up, and I’m expecting it. I’m OK with it,” Cotton said. But, he continued, “when they’re seeing nothing but a bunch of complaining or griping or fussing or arguing, does that set the atmosphere and the tone for that company to want to move here? Maybe not.”
Cotton went on to blame The Messenger for a recent lost economic opportunity.
“The deal was made. They were coming,” Cotton said. “But there was an article that ran in the newspaper that talked about the decline in population. Top of the fold, big bold letters. Guess what happened? We lost ’em. We lost ’em because that was the message that they saw. Not all of the other things that were going on.”
Economic Development Director Ray Hagerman is trying to make the social climate more positive. He’s encouraged Hopkins County business in recent weeks to promote positive reviews on TripAdvisor.com.
In the meantime, Cotton said Madisonville is “investing into our community,” with street paving and infrastructure improvements. For instance, engineers say sewer work on West Noel Street will cost an estimated $13 million.
Several concerns at the town hall came from a member of the Earlington City Council. Robert Cottoner spoke as the pastor of Oak Grove Baptist Church on Graves Street.
“What is the possibility of building a community center in Claybon Park?” Cottoner asked.
Cotton didn’t give a direct answer. But he revealed that a swimming pool planned at the park was canceled several years ago because the ground in that neighborhood is not stable enough to support one.
Cotton liked Cottoner’s suggestions later to hold a farmers market at the Claybon Park parking lot and name the football field after Madisonville sports legends Sonny Collins and Larry Jones. A field was named in honor of Pride Elementary football coach Lamont Combs in 2017.
Cotton added that because of winter rain, the new sports field at Claybon Park may not be ready for play until summer.
A woman asked about improving access to Pride Elementary at the end of the school day. Cotton noted there are afternoons when the line of cars on Pride Avenue stretches to Nebo Road.
“It is a state road,” City Administrator Robert Janes told her. He added a meeting is planned next week with Hopkins County Schools Facilities Director George Jones about Kentucky 1581.
The mayor’s overall wish is for more people to attend upcoming City Council town halls. He plans to hold one in every ward.
“I wish this place was packed,” Cotton said, “because that’s how we’re going to get more involvement with the community.”
