Friday Night Live will drop one show in 2020-21 budget

Friday Night Live in 2020-21 will have one less event than years past.
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton told the city Tourism Committee and Tourism Advisory Board on Thursday night that the number of concerts will be cut from five to four in an attempt to keep the series within budget.
"We're trying to get ahead of the curve for next year," Cotton said.
The budget for the 2019-20 concerts includes $350,000 through tourism funding and an additional $61,000 in sponsorship monies, for a total of $411,000. To date, expenses have totaled roughly $401,000 with one event -- the June 2020 concert -- yet to be paid for. A budget of $105,000 was approved at Thursday's meeting for that concert that does not have a feature act named.
Assuming the budget is met in June, the total expenses would approximately reach $506,000, which would be rougly $95,000 over. Included in total expenses are costs for insurance, bonds and advertising, which has pushed $20,000 to date.
The budget discussion is
See Budget/Page A3
complicated by the fact that the annual concert schedule covers two fiscal years. The tentative 2020-21 plan removes the third July concert, which this year featured Grand Funk Railroad.
Cotton said the Independence Day concert and Praise in the Park on the weekend of July 4-5 will still be held along with the August concert, as well as the June 2021 event. But there was talk of reducing the schedule even further.
"Why don't we scrap one more?" member Aaron Spencer asked at one point, tossing out the thought of doing away with the June 2020 concert.
The committee eventually voted to fully fund the June event with Spencer casting the only no vote, calling instead for a smaller show that would cost less.
Statistics released at the meeting reveal how much each 2019 concert cost the city. While Grand Funk was the most economical at $77,027, the Aug. 2 show with Sister Sledge and WAR cost the most at $113,120.
Cotton described that event as a "big dumpster fire" for the budget. That was partly because The Gap Band Experience canceled two weeks before the show, leaving the city scrambling for a replacement. In addition, the two acts flew to different airports and had large entourages of 10-12 people, he said.
"What we've learned is that big bands are not necessarily cost-efficient for us to bring in," the mayor said.
He is not ready to announce which acts the city is pursuing for 2020.
While FNL will go over budget for this fiscal year, other committee members noted the city's overall tourism budget is in line.
"We have $256,000 that is not allocated to anything at all," committee chairman Adam Townsend said. "It's not allocated to outside agencies. It's not allocated to infrastructure. It's not allocated to events. It's just there."
The next big event in Madisonville probably won't cost the city very much. Cotton invited all residents to what's being called "the celebration of a lifetime" and a "momentous occasion" at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Ballard Convention Center.
The event officially is a special City Council meeting with guests from the Kentucky League of Cities. But all city employees are encouraged to attend, and the city utility office will close early Monday at 4 p.m. Cake and snacks will be served.
In other news, the Tourism Committee:
• approved $65,000 for the Madisonville College Foundation to have the city sponsor the orchestra pit at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts.
• learned the football field under development at Dr. Festus Claybon Memorial Park will not be sodded with Bermuda grass until next spring. Cotton said seed and straw will be put on the grounds for winter.
• requested engineering proposals to build a bridge at Grapevine Lake.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.