Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville will have a Botox and filler open house from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, in the ENT office on the third floor of the hospital.
Dr. Sara Wing, an ENT with BHDM, said injectable medications like Botox or fillers have not been offered locally for some time by qualified and trained physicians.
“The open house is a way for us to re-introduce these products to the community while providing an opportunity to answer any questions regarding indications, safety, length of effect, etc.,” she said.
Botox has been around for decades and is used for cosmetic and medical applications. It is most commonly used to prevent or treat fine lines around the mouth, eyes, forehead, or brows and to treat asymmetry between halves of the face following paralysis.
BHDM uses a filler made of hyaluronic acid, a natural body substance, to fill in fine or medium lines around the nose, mouth, eyes, and forehead or to accentuate cheekbones, lips, or the angle of the jaw.
Wing said Botox and filler do have misconceptions associated with them. Botox is misconstrued as giving a “frozen-face” appearance, while the filler is often associated with an over-filled or bloated appearance.
“With appropriate dosages and location of administration, small changes to fullness can mean a more youthful appearance,” she said. “Often, patients use cosmetic Botox or filler to retain a more youthful appearance of the face, or in the case of Botox, to prevent wrinkles from forming in the first place.”
Wing said having a surgeon trained in facial esthetics and facial plastic surgery administering image-altering medications makes a difference, as the location and amount of those medications can have dramatic effects on appearance. That is both the goal and the potential complication with such things.
“Understanding the underlying anatomy of the face is important to ensuring the desired changes occur,” she said.
While they do not encourage Botox and filler, the hospital is happy to now be able to offer the options to patients who want a change in appearance.
“Botox and filler are both administered by injection with a small needle, often in multiple locations,” said Wing. “Botox is injected as a liquid. Filler is injected as a viscous fluid that is mixed with local anesthetic-numbing medication.”
Cosmetic applications are not covered by insurance and are self-pay. Medical application, such as Botox to treat facial asymmetry or dysfunction after paralysis, is covered by insurance.
The open house is a one-time event, but Botox and filler will be available during all routine business hours by appointment.
“We are looking into potential after-hours events but do not currently have anything definitively planned at this time,” said Wing.
There will be a special running where people can buy one syringe of filler and get one half off, or buy two syringes of filler and get one free. Botox has a buy 30 units and get 10 units free special.
To make an appointment, call 270-326-04710. Future appointments can be made at the open house, and gift certificates can be purchased.
