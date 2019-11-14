DIXON -- The Kentucky State Police are asking for the public's help in finding an escaped inmate from the Webster County jail.
According to a news release, "On Nov. 12 at approximately 1:12 p.m., Kentucky State Police Post 2 in Madisonville, received a call stating an inmate had escaped the Restrictive Custody Center at the Webster County Detention Center. It was discovered the inmate jumped the fence on Nov. 11 at approximately 4:12 p.m."
The escapee is William D. Casto, 29, of Corydon, a white male, with brown hair, blue eyes, approximately 5'6" tall, and weighs approximately 155 pounds. Casto was last seen wearing blue jeans with khaki pants underneath, and an orange T-shirt with Webster County Jail Trustee on the back.
Casto was in jail for theft by unlawful taking over $500 but under $10,000.
If anyone has information on the whereabouts of the subject, please contact Kentucky State Police Post 2 at 270-676-3313 or by Text a Tip via the Kentucky State Police app. Callers may remain anonymous.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.