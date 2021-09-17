Spending time out in nature is good for the soul, and no area park has as much to offer as Mahr Park Arboretum.
As fall nears, the park gets ready to celebrate the season with Harvest Fest on Friday and Saturday, along with the park’s other amenities like hiking trails, kayak rentals, bike rentals and newly added pedal boat rentals.
Park Director Ashton Robinson said it is important to get outside and enjoy the fresh air, take a walk or unwind with some quiet time.
“I encourage the community to enjoy Mahr Park Arboretum during these difficult times,” she said. “The overall well-being of physical and mental health of our community is vital.”
Harvest Fest is a free outdoor event from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, she said.
“Friday is the kick-off to the event and geared toward adults,” said Robinson. “We will be providing live entertainment by the Kings Highway bluegrass band.”
Saturday will be a community-wide event with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture mobile science center, Grain Bin simulator, cow milking demonstration, and antique tractors on display, along with retail, craft, food, and activity vendors who will be set up at the park.
Independence Bank will have a corn maze at Autumn Acre in the community garden, and the Madisonville North Hopkins High School FFA students will have a corn pit and hay maze set up. Robinson said educational speakers are scheduled to speak throughout the day on Saturday.
She said safety is the park’s top priority, so booths will be spaced out to ensure good social distancing. While masks are not required, they are recommended along with social distancing and using hand sanitizer.
“Safety is our top priority. We have designated staff cleaning areas around the clock,” said Robinson.
In conjunction with the Harvest Fest, a hay bale trail is set up inside the park, which will be up for the community to interact with throughout October.
“We have community organizations and individuals decorating hay bales throughout the park’s main drive,” said Robinson.
The community can view and vote on their favorite decorated hay bale throughout the month, she said. If anyone does not feel comfortable leaving their vehicle, then the hay bale trail and antique tractors can be viewed from the comfort of their car.
Even after the Harvest Fest and the hay bale trail are over, the park will still offer bike and kayak rentals, and recently pedal boat rentals, along with educational guided hikes. Robinson said guests can enjoy the changing foliage along the shores of Lake Pee Wee.
To offer more activities and space to the community, the park is undergoing construction on the nature play area and Event Barn B.
Robinson said the play area is part of phase one and is almost completed. All that is left is to install turf and padding.
“We have had some delays, but hope to have crews on the ground next week,” she said.
Once the turf and padding get installed, then the Hopkins County Central High School Agriculture Department will help install about 289 native plants. She said the high school has been caring for the plants until they could be installed.
Robinson said the final touches will include sod and a split rail cedar fence. She is hoping the area will open during the fall season for the community to enjoy.
“The nature play area is so unique to Madisonville and regionally,” said Robinson. “We hope it will encourage children to learn through play and incorporate many sensory aspects.”
As for the event barn, she said the remodel is underway and crews have 60 days to complete it. The barn will be another gathering space within the Arboretum.
When the event barn is not reserved, it will be open to the public to enjoy, she said. It will add restroom facilities at a mid-point in the park for public use.
“The barn features a large covered porch and patio,” said Robinson. “The views are breathtaking. We encourage the community to enjoy this facility as it can be used in many ways.”
The Mahr Park Arboretum Welcome Center hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
For more information on any of the park events, call 270-584-9017, visit www.mahrparkarboretum.com, or email mahrpark@madisonvillegov.com.
