An Earlington man faces charges of sodomy and criminal abuse toward a child following an investigation by the Madisonville Police Department, according to a news release.
Thomas R. Greer, 47, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree sodomy (victim under 12 years old) and first-degree criminal abuse (victim under 12 years old) on a Hopkins County criminal complaint warrant signed by Judge David Massamore on Monday night.
The report lists March 27, 2012, as the violation date for the crime. The release states that there were allegedly “several physical and sexual encounters with the minor.”
The sodomy charge is a Class C felony, which carries a penalty of 20 to 50 years in prison, Detective C.P. Haynie said in the release. The criminal abuse charge is a felony in Class A, which can be punishable by five to 10 years in prison.
Greer, whose city of resident is listed as Earlington on the Hopkins County Jail website and Owensboro on the MPD police report, was lodged in the jail on a $20,000 cash bond. His court date is listed as 9 a.m. Friday, July 24.
