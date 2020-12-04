Talk of adding a Union Monument to serve as a compromise for the Confederate monument already on the grounds of the former Hopkins County Courthouse continued at the second meeting of the Historic Monument Committee on Thursday.
Committee members present at the meeting included Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr., African-American Coalition of Hopkins County President Bill McReynolds, Mitch Ferguson with the Sons of Confederate Veterans, and Tommy Omer with the American Legion Post 6 in Madisonville. Cliff Nance, with the Madisonville Historic District, attended the meeting virtually.
Ferguson said one entity gave him a quote of $50,000 for just the statue and was still waiting for quotes from other possible companies that could produce the monument.
Ferguson also said he had been in contact with an artist from Alabama that could design the monument but further talks would be needed as far as pricing.
Whitfield said the plan of the Hopkins County Fiscal Court was to seek private donations, which Whitfield said he has had people already approach him about donating.
Nance was asked to assist in setting up a way to receive donations for the cost of the project.
During the meeting, McReynolds expressed his thoughts about wanting to focus on the new statue following questions from Omer about if the Confederate monument would be moved.
“I would like for this committee, if we can, to focus on the new statue we are looking to put up, because so many people are looking at this as a compromise,” said McReynolds. “I’m not really looking at it as a compromise … I’m just here to solely support the erection of an African-American statue. I think the more we talk about the Confederate statue, it is like comparing apples to oranges. I think if we can just focus on the new statue. I don’t think they’re going to move the Confederate statue. Nobody has suggested that since we’ve been meeting.”
McReynolds also shared his thoughts about the Confederate monument.
“I don’t want it to appear as though we are accepting of the fact that it is OK to keep the Confederate statue if we get another statue,” he said. “I think that is what a lot of people have come to believe. That is just not the case. As far as the Confederate statue, everyone has their opinion about it, and my opinion has never changed. To me, it still symbolizes white supremacy, and that’s how I feel. I just want to make sure that there is some understanding.”
“We’re talking about erecting a new statue that honors the Union army, especially the African-Americans soldiers that fought and especially from this area,” said Whitfield.
“Further up the road, I do believe it will come back around again talking about the Confederate statue,” said McReynolds. “I don’t think it will ever go away because there are just too many people who feel strongly that it needs to go. You have a side that says it is history, and I get that. I just think over the years it is probably going to come back. I’m never going to be one to say it is OK with me because they erected this statue.”
Omer talked about his concern that since all other war memorials in the area feature both white and black soldiers, that a monument featuring just black Union soldiers would cause problems.
“I’m not prejudiced,” said Omer. “I spent 20 years in the Army, but if you look at other monuments that have both white and black soldiers for Vietnam, Korea and World War II also. Some people are going to complain that we have a statue with just black soldiers and not all the soldiers.”
“I get that,” said McReynolds. “On the flip side of that is how a lot of black people see just the opposite. Again, you will never please everybody.”
“I’m all for putting up the Union statue,” Omer said. “I really am. There’s nothing wrong with giving African-Americans credit for doing what they did in the service. They are good veterans. I’m just saying, we might need to be careful specifying. That’s just my personal opinion.”
Nance also shared his thoughts about the committee moving forward.
“I do feel like we need to have a unified story,” said Nance. “We want our community to be an example to the rest of the country about the fact that everybody in the room has a different opinion about the statue, the design and what happens to the Confederate statue.
“The reality is, instead of fighting with each other like we did a few 100 years ago, we can be unified and be and example for the rest of the world and tell this story right, and also honor the African-American community, which has not been honored appropriately,” he said. “I feel like everybody on this committee needs to have a unified spirit about what we are trying to do here.”
Ferguson said his reasoning to be on the committee was to bring unity to the community.
“I don’t want to see the Confederate monument torn down because to me it is nothing more than a gravestone for people who fought in this county,” said Ferguson. “I would be fine with moving it to a cemetery, but it would be demolished and torn to pieces.”
McReynolds said he didn’t feel there was a lack of unity on the committee, but said the committee should not shy away from the goal of the Union monument.
“We won’t always agree and be on the same page,” said McReynolds. “But we will not be able to come together until we can come to the table and work things out. That is when we start making accomplishments.”
Whitifeld said as of now, no memorials were being planned to be moved at the historic courthouse.
The next meeting has been tentatively set for 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14.
