The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department released the following report:
Danna Louise Hernandez, of Providence, was charged, March 31, for failure to non-payment of court costs.
Donald Blake Johnson, of Madisonville, was charged, March 31, for public intoxication excluding alcohol, and blocking a limited access highway.
The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Chad Adams, was charged, March 30, for obstructed vision/windshield, possession of methamphetamine, and tampering with physical evidence.
Heather Clark, was charged, March 31, for operating without a driver’s license.
Kara Combs, was charged, March 31, for possession of methamphetamine and contempt of court.
Johnathon Carter, was charged, March 31, for tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sarah A. Wring, was charged, March 31, for probation violation.
Miranda Coombs, was charged, March 31, for criminal trespassing in the third degree.
Ethan T. Sidel, was charged, March 30, as a fugitive from another state, trafficking methamphetamine and cocaine, fleeing the police on foot, by vehicle and wreckless driving. Sidel also charged for receiving stolen property of more than $1,000.
Bernard Montgomery, was charged, March 31, for non-payment of court costs, fees or fines.
