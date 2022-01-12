Shelter 1

Angie Browning, the general manager at Taco John’s, left, hands Hopkins County Humane Society Executive Director Dustin Potenza a check for $3,290. Browning and Taco John’s hold a fundraiser every Christmas, their Nachos Navidad, where they ask customers to donate $1. “I always pick the Hopkins County Humane Society,” said Browning. “I love animals. Anything I can do for the animals.” Potenza said the money will go toward medical expenses for the animals, if any animal they take in needs to see a vet or needs to get any treatment done. “It is absolutely amazing that Angie can do this,” said Potenza.

 Jodi Camp/The Messenger

