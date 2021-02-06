The death total of COVID-19 has now risen to 121 in Hopkins County with one new fatality reported on Friday.
The Hopkins County Health Department reported 12 new cases on Friday, bringing the total number of active cases to 610.
Hopkins County has had a total of 3,643 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began almost a year ago with 2,912 recovering from the virus.
Hopkins County, along with the majority of the state, remains categorized as a red county by the state meaning that the county averaged more than 25 cases over a seven day period per 100,000 people.
As of Thursday, Hopkins County averaged 54 cases in a seven day period per 100,000 people. Fourteen counties in the state were classified as accelerated, or orange, which is a step down from the red, or critical ranking. Two counties were ranked yellow, or community spread, which is a step down from orange.
COVID-19 vaccinations still continue to be distributed across the county as supplies become available.
On Wednesday, Baptist Health Madisonville’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Wayne Lipson said the hospital has administered 5,615 shots of the COVID-19 vaccine whether it be a booster shot or initial shot.
Along with Baptist Health, the Christian County Health Department at the Bruce Community Center is also a regional vaccine center that is working to vaccinate Tier 1B people 70-years-old and older.
There are ways to make appointments online at both centers.
At Baptist Health Madisonville, visit the website at www.baptisthealth.com/vaccine and under vaccine availability click on the box that is labeled learn more. From there you complete sign up for email notifications and patients that are 70-years-old or older will choose 1B option and choose the Madisonville option.
For the Christian County site, visit www.kycovid19.ky.gov and choose the healthcare and labs tab, click on view map, then click on the blue pin that is over Hopkinsville and click the link that says register online.
Lipson said to check availability frequently as vaccines become available, so will available appointment spots.
