The City of Madisonville’s Public Works Department is making changes to their sanitation and recycling routes that will affect a limited number of customers.
The announcement was made Wednesday with the reiteration that a limited number of customers will be serviced on a different day of the week.
“These changes are being made to ensure a more efficient trash service, limb pick up, bulk item pick up and recycling services for our customers,” according to a news release from the city.
“Our department evaluated the current route layout, the number of recycling, sanitation, limb and bulk item pick-up stops on each day and which days had the most stops,” said Madisonville City Public Relations Director Emily Locke. “We are making these changes to alleviate the pressure on those higher service days, and allow us to better serve our customers in a more efficient manner.”
The city also shared instructions for how they notified the customers that will experience a change in service days. If the day of service has changed, customers will receive a white door hanger for trash service, limb and bulk item pick up or an orange door hanger for recycling services.
Each door hanger will detail the current day of service that the customer now has and the new day of service. The hangers also will show the date the new service day will go into effect.
If customers have not received a door hanger by 4 p.m. today, their service day will not be affected, according to Locke.
Locke encourages anyone with additional questions or concerns to contact the city’s public works department at 270-824-2117.
