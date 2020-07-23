At its meeting on Tuesday evening, the Dawson Springs City Council conducted a second reading and voted unanimously in favor of an ordinance that will reduce the speed limit on Oak Heights from 35 mph to 25 mph.
“It gets published at the end of the month, and that’s when it goes in effect, correct?” asked council member Joe Allen.
“Right. It’ll be in next week’s paper (the July 30 edition of The Progress),” answered City Clerk Janet Dunbar.
As discussed at last month’s meeting, Chief Mike Opalek and the Dawson Springs Police Department plan to remind speeding motorists on Oak Heights about the limit reduction for the first week it is enforced.
“We’re not going to go out and start writing tickets to everybody,” said Opalek. “We’re going to give people time to get used to the speed limit change.”
In other news, the council:
• approved Resolution 2020-05, which gives Mayor Chris Smiley authority to sign all documents pertaining to the CARES (The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act. By adopting the resolution, the council vowed to use the revenue only as outlined in the Act.
• reviewed Smiley’s commentary regarding the 72nd Annual Barbecue and Homecoming on Friday and previous plans of entertainment downtown featuring the band Instant Zeal.
“I recommended that they not have the dance because of the restrictions that the governor requested that we abide by,” said Smiley when discussing the mandate handed down Monday that gatherings be limited to 10 people. “I don’t like being on the news, and I just think that it’ll be awful hard to social distance with a dance going on in town.”
Instead, those who purchased raffle tickets may watch the prize drawing via Facebook Live on Friday night by following the BBQ’s page on the social media outlet. BBQ sandwiches and packages by the pound may be purchased at the Community Center during lunch, or at the Food Giant while supplies last. Because coordinator Donnie Dunbar ensured that the mandated social distancing protocols can be followed, the annual BBQ 5K is still on for Saturday morning as scheduled.
